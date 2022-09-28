Autumn programme announced: Andy Irvine to play at Áras Uí Chonghaile

THE latest programme of events at Áras Uí Chonghaile, the James Connolly Visitor Centre, has been launched this week.

Following on from a successful summer that saw visitors flock to West Belfast, this programme hopes to continue that success through to the end of the year. The Clár an Fhómhair |– Autumn Programme promises to ignite debate and discussion among audiences with talks exploring iconic moments and people which shaped the Ireland of today.

Manager of Áras Uí Chonghaile, Séanna Walsh, commenting on the programme, said: "We are thrilled to have a great variety of exciting events in this clár which delve into our history, covering culture, revolution and memory. As always, these discussions attract a wide audience from different backgrounds whose contributions enrich the conversations which are a valued part of our events. We look forward to continuing these in the months ahead."

Clíodhna NicBhranair, Development Officer, speaking about some of the upcoming events, said: "As well as some fascinating talks, we’re delighted that this programme includes a screening of the award-winning Ken Loach film, Jimmy’s Hall, as well as a concert with world-renowned artist, Andy Irvine. To welcome such a distinguished artist as Andy Irvine to West Belfast is a huge honour for us and will be a night not to be missed!"