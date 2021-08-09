Childcare services to close in Turf Lodge

CLOSURE: CEO Richard May said that a lack of funding and the impact of Covid has led to the closure

AFTER 27 years operating in the Ardmonagh Family Centre in Turf Lodge, the Board and Management of Ardmonagh Family and Community Group have announced the phased closure of their childcare services.

Speaking after the decision, Richard May CEO, said: “After an independent review of services, the Board of Directors has taken the very difficult decision to initiate a phased closure of its childcare services.

"This has been a bitter pill to swallow after so many years in working alongside others to provide accessible and affordable childcare within an area of multiple deprivation and after recently playing such a significant role for key workers throughout the pandemic.

"However, despite the best efforts of all within the organisation it has proven extremely difficult over the past number of years to operate a viable childcare business model in a community setting."

Richard said that the Ardmonagh Family and Community Group, which was established in the Upper Springfield area in 1993, have always prided themselves on high quality, affordable childcare and Summer programmes, particularly to low income families in their efforts to access work.

He continued: "However, the external factors of a lack of strategic investment in childcare, which must underpin any strategy to tackle poverty and now the long term impact of Covid, has forced our hand.

"I am aware that other providers are facing similar situations right now and would call on our local politicians and representatives to prioritise a childcare strategy as soon as possible.

"Meanwhile we will continue to provide other much-needed services to the community, such as Family Contact, Domiciliary Care, Intensive Family Support and Elderly Services, whilst we initiate the phased closure of childcare with redeployment and training offered to 19 childcare staff throughout the other areas of the organisation’s business.”