A MAN has been arrested and another man taken to hospital after a stabbing in Belfast city centre.

The incident happened at approximately 8.30am on Saturday evening in the Bank Square area.

Detective Sergeant McGearty said: “At approximately 8.30pm police received a report that a man, aged in his 30s, sustained injuries consistent with stab wounds to his torso and leg.

“It’s understood the man was injured following an altercation with a number of other people in the Bank Square area of the city.

“The victim was taken to hospital for injuries believed to be serious, but not life-threatening, at this time.“

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

“He remains in custody at this time as enquiries continue. Anyone with information that could assist our investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1530 25/07/26.”You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via https://reporting.psni.police.uk/appeals or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/