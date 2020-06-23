Art & Light – Bronagh Lawson previews the virtual Belfast School of Art final year Show

I feel for the students who have been finishing off their degrees over the last few months, particularly those needing access to studios or workshops to say nothing of the denial of having a physical degree show but Belfast School of Art has made the best of a difficult situation by having the degree show online.

The first time such an all out online effort has been made, it does allow an audience to have longer term access to a selection of all the students work.

For Fine Art, the Mac has come to the rescue opening the BA and MFA’s show on the 14th September to 19 October so at least graduates will get to physically show their work. Photography students I believe will get the same treatment at Belfast Exposed.

Online, the photography students have also benefited from Belfast Exposed as their work has been uploaded to an online virtual gallery which gives more of a feeling of walking around a space rather than looking at a slide show.

It does take a bit of time to get used to navigating it , but worth the time if you do it. I also fund out looking at the Masters of Art Therapy work that the rainbow installation in the next street to mine was part of a students work. Art is everywhere. There is an online animation showcase on 26 June 7-8 pm on You Tube with a taster reel on the degree show website below.

Good luck to all the graduates we look forward to seeing your careers develop.

It’s nice to see some galleries open again if only by appointment. Artisann offers an easy online appointment system with a limit to four visitors at a time.

Gormley’s have reopened but still offer the service of home viewing.

The Fenderesky Gallery is open by appointment.

The Ulster Museum announced that it’s likely that it will be later than 3 July before they can be ready for opening. While it looks like many other galleries will wait until September to open.

The Arts council have a list of lots of arts activities in many different art forms happening online. Congratulations to all the artists who received individual grants from the Arts Council. I look forward to seeing what everyone has been getting up to.

Love and light

Bronagh Lawson is a Belfast artist and critic. She is the author of Belfast: City of Light. She will host a Facebook conversation from her Facebook page on her book on July 8 from 7-7.30pm.

BS20A IS LIVE 🎉 https://t.co/cLUqFFOODu Please enjoy the digital showcase of the BSOA Class of 2020! Join us as we celebrate them now and at events over the next year 🎓https://t.co/JSzwejeafA Share & tag us!#BS20A #BelfastSchoolofArt — Belfast School of Art (@BelfastSchArt) June 5, 2020