ARTS: Banned in Afghanistan, a young artist is coming to Belfast to chase her dreams

DREAMS: Bronagh Lawson in reflective mood – while there are challenges, at least we can make art

WHEN I hear complaints about the Arts Council, I remind the speaker that no matter what the conditions and opportunities are here for artists, we can actually make art. That's not the case everywhere.

In Scotland, they have recently announced a £10m budget cut in their arts funding. In Afghanistan, art is simply banned and restrictions on women and girls mean their artistic passions cannot be fulfilled.

One such woman is Alina Gawhary, whose paintingS were burnt by the Taliban three years ago. She has been given wings, however, by composer Sadie Harrison who helped her get to Bangladesh so she could get an education.

In March this year, her wings expanded further when Beyond Skin invited her over to Belfast for International Women's Day. She connected fruitfully with many people at our schools and universities. On return to Bangladesh she found the situation there to be more unstable. Now, however, she has just been offered a place on the BA Fine Art programme at Belfast School of Art, starting this autumn. Alina will is allowed to develop her dreams in Belfast.

To support her move to Belfast and help with her studies she has set up a GoFundMe page to fundraise for this big life opportunity.

Darren Ferguson of Beyond Skin says that anyone who feels helpless at the gender apartheid in Afghanistan can "do this one thing to help Alina gain a victory".

The inaugural ‘Portaferry Heritage Fest’ will take place from Friday 13 to Sunday 15 September and is jam-packed with activities and events for all the family to enjoy, including many free performances.

Friday starts with screenings of ‘The McCooeys’ at Portico Arts and Heritage Centre. The work celebrates Portaferry’s famed Joseph Tomelty, who lived in Andersonstown in his later years. His granddaughter Hannah will be in conversation afterwards to discuss his legacy and then local historian Allison Murphy will lead a walk and talk tour of remembrance from where Joseph lived to where he now rests.

The Belfast International Arts Festival has announced its programme and with it the community ticket programme .

The scheme offers free/reduced price tickets to festival events for community groups, thanks in part of Belfast Harbour and Arts and Business NI. Its aim is to offer a well deserved break to groups while encouraging creativity and promoting social integration. If you work with or are part of with a community group and are interested in sharing more about the scheme contact Kelly at the Festival HQ. The Belfast International Festival runs from 16 October to 23 November

The Arts Council of Northern Ireland have a number of programmes open at the moment including the Minority Ethnic Arts Mentoring scheme. Also open are the individual artists programme and the artists travel awards. Full details on their website.

A reminder for all you art lovers: It's Late Night Art this Thursday, 5 September and although it's a school night it might be just what you need to refresh your head this week. All Galleries across Belfast will be delighted to see you as the evening stretches into night.