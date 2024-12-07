ARTS: Get out and about for a bit of festive spirit

DECEMBER is a time of year when we can be overloaded with demands but I'm a sucker for an artist's craft fair or an open studio and always try to get along to one. It's a good way to see what's going on in the city while supporting artists and creatives in their livelihoods, capturing someone at an important point in their career and discovering places in the city not so familiar. So break out the piggy bank and come with me as we pay a festive visit.

First up, Belfast Potters' Market.

Come down and meet the people behind the ceramics. This has been a high point for a number of years for the artist/makers community and it attracts ceramicists from all over Ireland. From functional to decorative and everything in between, watch someone throw a pot and glory at the skills, textures and variety on show and sale.

2 Royal Avenue, Saturday, December 6, 5pm to 9pm; Sunday December 7 10am to 5pm.

Vault Christmas Market, Carlisle Circus Memorial Church.

The Vault Artists' Studios emerged from a group of multi-disciplinary artists/makers/other in a disused bank in East Belfast and currently has two semi-permanent buildings filled with artists. A key moment in their calendar is their epic Christmas Market, which for seven years has been in Carlisle Circus Memorial Church. Think 60 stalls of independent artists and traders selling fashion accessories, textiles, cards, homeware, ceramics – you get the vibe. It's family-friendly and dogs on leads are welcome. There are also live performances, food, a bar and a live DJ.

Saturday and Sunday December 7/8, 11am to 5pm.

One of the Vault Artist's studios is in the Old Shankill Mission Building where street artist and illustrator Ray is featuring 'Francois Got Buffed'. The former muralist now gets paid to do murals and street art and he has a range of hoodies and t shirts. His wife is from Donegal and offers some lovely Irish language calendars and embroidered slogan tops in the shop as well. A welcome addition to the Shankill.

FGB open until Christmas @VaultArtistsNI on the Shankill Mission Building from 12 midday Wed - Sun #urbantransformation selling Irish language calendars and sweats #increasethepeace pic.twitter.com/fESUxm8BIo — Bronagh Lawson (@CreativChangeNI) November 30, 2024

I recently came across www.eoghanhegarty.com where there's a great selection of Irish language Christmas cards and a digital print in particular caught my eye; it reads: 'Ar scath a cheile a mhaireann na daoine' – 'We all live in each other's shadow.'

Late Night Art in Belfast is of course the first Thursday of the month. If you have never been, find any gallery and just ask from there where to go next, stopping to get a mince pie or a glass of wine and have a chat. There's an art map available at every gallery.