ARTS: Disabled arts gets a Bounce across three locations

ANYONE who spent time recently watching the Paralympics has come away with a couple of reminders: People who have disabilities can do amazing things, and some disabilities are hidden.

There are growing calls for disability sport to be funded to the same level as sport in general. If you transfer the same argument over to the world of art I think in terms of audience it's clear that the D/deaf and disabled communities are being left behind in funding but certainly not falling behind in terms of talent.

The University of Atypical is the leading disability arts organisation on the island of Ireland and apart from its year-round work, in autumn every year it holds the Bounce festival to showcase some of the talent locally across multiple artforms as well as bringing international artists here.

This is no pity party. There are events in Belfast, Derry and Limavady, with London- and Lisbon-based Mikhail Karikis bringing his installation 'The Weather Orchestra' to the Void gallery and Nina Quigley offering a lovely afternoon at the Playhouse reading from her new poetry collection, 'Working for the Mafia' – A Bipolar Experience', alongside Elizabeth McGeown. Other firm favourites of the festival will be performing such as Sinead O'Donnell, Ruth McGinley and star of the stage Alice McCullough.

An Irish-Indian evening looking at the representations of 'madness' in the two countries will be hosted by the Seamus Heaney Centre, where, along with a glass of wine, there's an open mic for writers and poets. That takes place after talks by Professor of Lifelong Learning at Queen's University, Tess Maginess, and Professor of English and the UNESCO Chair in Vulnerability Studies at the University of Hyderabad, India Pramod K. Nayar.

The countdown begins for our Bounce Arts Festival 2024! We are bouncing into October with a 3 day extravaganza across Belfast and Derry~Londonderry, with over 60 d/Deaf, disabled and neurodivergent artists. This year will not disappoint. https://t.co/YZXiy4NATl pic.twitter.com/3LrZ1thlET — UniversityOfAtypical (@UniAtypical) September 11, 2024

Bounce has commissioned comedian Ross Mitchell to provide an evening of comedy on the spectrum.

As for most in the arts sector, budgets remain tight but the Bounce festival has focused on quality and accessibility without compromising on quality. Ticket prices are across a range, with some donation-based. Visit the University of Atypical website for the full programme.

Those with any reticence about attending should consider the Paralympics and consider it the arts equivalent.

Bounce runs from October 4 to 6.