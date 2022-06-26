ARTS: A golden welcome for migrants at city centre gallery

The free tickets for Dreamachine are now available online. If you missed my previous article, it is an immersive experience commissioned by UK Unboxed that is coming to Carlisle memorial Church Carlisle at the end of July.

Over ten thousand people have already experienced it in London and Cardiff and after Belfast it’s heading to Edinburgh . The initiative is inspired by “an extraordinary but little-known 1959 invention by artist-inventor Brion Gysin.

His experimental homemade device used flickering light to create vivid illusions, kaleidoscopic patterns and explosions of colour in the mind of the viewer. The commission has developed a machine where visitors can sit around in a circle to experience the Dreamachine.

It is a unique art science experience and claims to the “first artwork to be experienced with your eyes closed”. The schools’ resources might be a little late in the term but they are still available and the project is very well-resourced so I’d expect an increase in visitor numbers to North Belfast.

Art is a great barrier buster. A visual or sensory connection can overcome many barriers and enable anyone to experience creative expression. It can be a life-long obsession. To mark UN World Refugee Day 2022, from 20 June Golden Thread Gallery in Belfast has distributed 350 free art packs to child refugees, asylum seekers and migrants in Northern Ireland.

GTG hopes the packs will help welcome children and families to their new home. The packs contain a unique colouring book of landmarks of each county in the North created by artist Katharine Paisley.

GTG is working with community organisations and charities to distribute packs to refugee and asylum seeker families from countries including Somalia, Syria, Afghanistan, and Ukraine and at the packs are available in Farsi, Arabic and English.

Compelling show @goldenthreadg for those of us pondering belongoing, Africanness et cetera... in Belfast@MMECouncil @JolaNandi pic.twitter.com/PY5Xql5Fvg — Dr Dina Zoe Belluigi (@DZBelluigi) June 17, 2022

Deputy Director Sarah McAvera said: “Over the past three years, Golden Thread Gallery has worked with a range of funders on projects to improve diversity, accessibility, and inclusion in the NI arts sector. We believe art is a way to find connection and overcome barriers and to celebrate creativity and imagination for everyone."

GTG has a rolling programme of moving image works by Northern Irish artists who use documentary formats to bring colonial practices to light. if you missed the 100 years of happiness, a film by Stuart Sloan and Stephen Hackett which assembled hundreds of clips of film exploring this theme, it’s running in the gallery from 28 June – 9 July.

The Royal Ulster Academy

Only two days left! The open submission closes on Friday 30th July!

The Call for Entries to the 140th RUA Annual Exhibition is now open! Just go to the link https://t.co/OyR0npcC9F and follow the instructions to submit your artwork. pic.twitter.com/ZNWBi2xhMo — Royal Ulster Academy (@RoyalUlsterAcad) July 29, 2021

The Royal Ulster Academy annual exhibition is open for submissions, with a deadline for midday 28 July, for an opportunity to exhibit at the Ulster Museum in October. It follows the well-established route of inviting anyone to submit an art work. Submissions are welcomed from artists working in a range of artforms including painting, drawing, print, sculpture, photography, textiles, digital, video, audio, multi-media, glass and ceramics. Like any open submission exhibition opportunity your chances of being selected depend on the panel doing the selecting and their particular eye for art.

This year there is a documentary being completed about the submission and selection process, much like the one completed about submitting to the Royal Hibernian Society in Dublin. Trying to lift a veil on how it all works which will make interesting viewing. So remember if you're not in a competition you cannot actually win it, so why not have a go?

Finally while Array collective have been of performing at Glastonbury festival North Belfast resident and performance artist Sinead O Donnell has been collaborating with Selina Bonelli (Maidstone, England) and Marta Bosowska (Poznan, Poland). To create 'Threshhold' (Táirseach in Gaelic and Próg in Polish) a new piece looking at ways of continuing to make art in a post pandemic world.

After a period of online dialogue and research, Selina and Marta arrived in Belfast last week and have been researching and developing material which cumulated in a live residency and public performance in Writer's Square which included a few passers-by who unexpectedly joined in.

It has been funded by the Four Nations International Fund by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, the Arts Council of England, the Arts Council of Wales and Creative Scotland and supported by the Belfast-based, disabled-led arts charity, the University of Atypical to experiment post-Brexit and Covid to develop links and collaborations outside the confines of our own region.

Don’t forget the Belfast photo festival continues and Docs Ireland starts Wed 29 June. A wee word to the festival team, not everyone I spoke to realised it was happening in Belfast because of its branding does not say Belfast anywhere on the cover large enough for people to see. We are also soon getting ready for the Ulster Museum to be open every day as happens every year in the summer when schools are off.

I took a walk around Botanic Gardens and the Tropical Ravine late last week to see the photo festival installations. It's lovely to experience Botanic in a summer haze with a tropical feeling in the ravine, maybe it’s the only holiday we all need?