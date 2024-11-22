ARTS: All aboard for an inspirational slice of trans history

WITH the Outburst Arts Festival turning 18 this year, Artistic Director Ruth McCarthy says she's putting the disco back into discombobulation in a nine-day extravaganza that includes visual arts, films, talks, workshops and performances.

'Suspect Device' is a play performed in a 1980s Ulsterbus outside Belfast Castle. It's written by Raphaël Amahl Khouri, the festival artist-in-residence, who wrote one of the first queer and trans works for the Arab world. It's directed by Paula McFetridge and produced by Kabosh.

The play revolves around Wilma Creith (Mariah Louca), who was born William George Leith, got married, had two children and left the family home when no longer able to live life as a man. An electrician by trade, she was offered the opportunity to train as a bus driver after doing some work at the home of Werner Heubeck, the well-known German head of Ulsterbus. Heubeck was renowned for many things, including redesigning all Belfast bus routes to go in and out of the city centre. But he's best remembered for carrying bombs off buses during the Troubles.

Heubeck supported Wilma within the company, ensuring she had a specially made uniform and shoes. She did the school run for pupils of Sullivan Upper and Sacred Heart of Mary Grammar in Holywood.

During the play, Wilma transitions through different stages of her life while behind the wheel of the bus, accompanied by three other cast members and, of course, the audience. And there's a firebrand minister who gets on the bus to denounce diversity, just to give the play that authentic 80s feel.

Wilma set up the first trans helpline and was known for the help and support she gave to others, dying tragically aged 47, just days after having gender reassignment surgery in Leeds.

If you decide to go, I may as well just let you know the bus doesn't actually move. There are BSL interpreter nights and as it's an 80s bus it has the accessibility issues of the era. Which is why there'll be one night at the Mac for those with accessibility needs.

Suspect Device runs at Belfast Castle from November 21 to December 1. Tickets from www.outburstarts.com

Other historical queer voices can be heard at the Ulster Museum, where The Oughley Shed installation is in the main foyer. David Strain built his shed at Oughley Hill in County Down, between Belfast and Saintfield. Born in 1892, David kept a diary of his dual life running the family business after the death of his father and in the evenings and weekends retreating to the shed, where he was able to entertain as a gay man in the 1930s.

After his death the family gave all his diaries as well as newspaper cuttings, photo albums and artefacts to the Public Record Office of Northern Ireland. Many of the diary's entries are incredibly poignant and authenticity is added by the fact you can access them on an antique phone.

The Oughley Shed is at the Ulster Museum until November 24, open 10am to 5pm.