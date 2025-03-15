ARTS: A Cultúrlann gateway to another world

HOME GROUND: The Berber people have a light-touch relationship with the land they live on

DERVLA O'Flaherty's artwork in the Cultúrlann could benefit from some non-reflective glass but the 'Other World Trouble/Trioblóid sa Domhan Eile' exhibition of paintings has a strange and gentle charm.

Each piece stands alone as if a vortex into another world. Gazing at them may soothe your weary heart in this fast-paced, digitally intrusive world with its beeps and twitches. The multimedia pieces of textures and tones have been gathered from her recent travels in Hungary, Malta, Cyprus, Georgia, Armenia and Alaska. Lets hope that was not one whole trip.

But the squared shape now over-familiar with the Instagram generation hangs well in the gallery, no matter the size.

Dervla O'Flaherty's Other World Trouble/Trioblóid sa Domhan Eile is at An Chultúrlann until March 13.

The upstairs gallery hosts David Dunne's 'terroir/the knots of becoming' documents the artist's ongoing relationship with Morocco and the social, ecological and architectural structures of the Berber/Amazigh Háhá tribe in the region of Ait Tamer. Legend has it they are descendants of Goliath. Having visited the region, what I found most interesting was the tattoos that women have around their mouths. They hold deep cultural meaning, serving as symbols of beauty, fertility and status. They are now on the decline but they can be found woven into rugs and other adornments.

The focus of Dunne's images is the way the group lives as a community and the shelters they inhabit. And with a growing global awareness of climate change, their way of living softly on the land is something we can all learn from. Their homes are reminiscent of images we have seen flickering across our TV screens of people displaced by war, yet this is how they naturally live as inhabitants of terroir, or ground, in harmony with their surroundings.

David Dunne's 'terroir/the knots of becoming' is at the Cultúrlann until March 13

What were you doing in 1989? Did you by any chance love a good rave?

Carlisle Memorial church is hosting a virtual reality experience as part of the Extended Reality (XR) festival. It will be of interest to anyone who was involved in the underground rave scene. Attendees would get information informally about where to meet and then find themselves eventually in the middle of a rave in some random and usually illegal venue.

Extended reality is a term than includes virtual, augmented and mixed reality. A bit like putting on a headset and being transported virtually to another world. The festival includes industry workshops and events but the rave experience – 'In Pursuit of Repetitive Beats' – is a standalone ticketed experience. Its appearance in North Belfast before it continues on tour is a rare opportunity.

In Pursuit of Repetitive Beats runs from 14 March to 23 March. Get your tickets at www.befastxrfestival.com