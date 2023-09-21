ARTS: Together in pursuit of good relations

IT'S Good Relations Week. At one time that meant money, now it means that some events and opportunities to increase our understanding of each other are all on one website. If the thought or effort to attend something is too much, sometimes knowing that some of these events are happening is an opportunity for hope.

This year's theme is 'Together'. Events include faith-based and community youth work: sitting down on the Springfield Road to share a meal together, celebrating diversity in schools, or a family treasure hunt across the interface, to name a few.

Maybe you can be tempted by a tour, tea and traybakes on September 22 at noon at the Museum of Orange Heritage or celebrate the UN International Day of Peace on Thursday, September 21, at Saint Anne's Cathedral.

If you're frustrated by the pace of good relations locally, I am often reminded by my husband that fifty years after the end of the Second World War, France and Germany set in motion a number of programmes to help the two countries understand each other better and reconcile some of what happened during the war.

But what has happened to my assisted studios pilot? We spent some months in CastleCourt, then an exhibition in Ulster University with an offer of using the fine art studios at Belfast School of Art for the summer. The provision of studio space in the city is a long-term critical issue, the provision of studio space for artists who need assistance is another added layer of need.

In the absence of a long-term solution our group is meeting once a week in 2 Royal Avenue. Some exhibitions and opportunities to see how creativity has blossomed will be coming before Christmas. It's been quite a journey for all of us and it's not over yet.

It’s been a pleasure to have our assisted studio artists up in the fine art studios for the summer @BelfastSchArt where next ? pic.twitter.com/ya4VUrSxte — Bronagh Lawson (@CreativChangeNI) September 14, 2023

NI Opera's Director Cameron Menzies has proved that when you do it properly the audiences can be there. His production of Tosca at the Grand Opera House last week was sold out before it even opened. The set, singing and costumes were world class.

Opera often has a good tragedy at its core and Tosca is no different. It follows the story of a jealous singer and her painter boyfriend who is painting a Madonna in a church – a Madonna who, much to the annoyance of the singer, has different eye and hair colouring to her. Throw in an escaped political prisoner, unrest across all sections of society, a dinner and the plot thickens.

Opera is always relevant to contemporary society as the human condition has a timeless quality and the level of the production artistry was exceptional. NI Opera continues with the Salon Series – an opportunity for a small-scale operatic interlude – from October to May at the Mac and Playhouse Derry.

Bounce Festival

IT'S been over eleven years that the University of Atypical has been flying the flag of art created by d/deaf, disabled and neuro-diverse creatives.

This year's Bounce Festival gives you an opportunity to experience comedy, dance, theatre, visual art and music from Belfast to Derry.

The launch of this year's Bounce Festival

There is a focus on accessibility, so if anyone has access requirements they are encouraged to include them when booking as the Bounce team make a real effort to meet everyone's requirements.

Details are on their website, with many opportunities to participate for free.

Bounce Festival runs from October 6 to 8, finishing with a wrap-up party with the fantastic Black Moon disco, 8pm to late in the Black Box.