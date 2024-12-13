ARTS: Who are you in Cahoots with this Christmas?

CITYSIDE shopping centre is filled with a bit of seasonal sorcery this Christmas with Cahoots theatre company's production of the Sorcerer's Apprentice

It features original music, illusion and fun-filled adventure with a local cast. Created by Charles Wray and Paul Bosco McEneaney, the theatre piece follows schoolgirl Gunda, whose life is changed overnight when she learns that a sorcerer is living in the forest and needs help. Sparks fly when Gunda realises she has competition for the job, as she battles it out for the right to be the Sorcerer's Apprentice.

The cast is mighty, featuring Phillipa O'Hara, an actor/singer from Belfast who has toured with Cahoots in China, Norway and America as well as Ireland; Hugh W. Brown, who has 30 years experience in film, theatre, outdoor arts, circus, clown and music, specialising in production work with young audiences and their families; Christina Nelson, who has taken her talents to many places, including the Irish Arts Centre in New York with 'Good Vibrations'; and Orla Gormley, who specialises in musical theatre.

So it's no amateur production.

Emma Ralph, fundraising and development manager, with Cahoots says: "We believe everyone, young and old, should trust in their own magical potential just like Grunda, and we look forward to welcoming lots of families to Cityside this Christmas."

The Sorcerer's Apprentice lasts round 60 mins and is appropriate for all ages, with particular suitability for children of six and over. Tickets are available at www.cahootsni.com with discounts for school trips, community groups or corporate.

Late Night Art did not dissapoint, with an array of the city's creatives flowing into and around the galleries. The Vault Market in Carlisle Circus church worked a treat and was well supported despite the weather; people came determined to support the artists and makers and the city hummed with a really creative vibe.

Bring back the Night Market to Conway Mill, I say. They held a really good one there some years back but it was a one-off. Something for the New Year maybe?