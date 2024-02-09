Athletics: Belfast Irish Milers Meet race sponsors Support Women’s International Races

WITH the dust settled after a sell-out event in 29 minutes, Eamonn Christie Race Director of the Belfast Irish Milers Meet in Association with Tripadvisor has turned attention to the race sponsors for the Meet in May.

With the world’s largest travel platform Tripadvisor headlining the Belfast Irish Milers Meet, Christie has announced Tripadvisor will also sponsor the Men and Women’s International 1500m races, whilst Ardent Wealth will sponsor the prestigious Women’s International 800m.

The Women’s International 3000m is once again sponsored in memory of David Magill. David passed away in November 2021, aged 86 having made a huge contribution within sport.

The Belfast pole-vaulter was crowned Irish Youth champion in 1954 and Grandson Lorcan McGurk continues the family success within athletics.

David was passionate about sport and providing opportunities to all, especially women in sport.

The Magill family have continued the legacy to David through contributing to sport today which includes sponsoring the Women’s International 3000m at the Belfast Meet.

With previous winners including Irish National Champion Cheryl Nolan, the 2024 3000m Race looks set to be a battle of British Internationals.

2024 Belfast Irish Milers Meet in Association with Tripadvisor



Saturday 11th May 2024

Mary Peters Track

Belfast



Beth Kidger who represented Wales at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and Great Britain at the European Team Championships is set to toe in line in May.

Kidger will be joined by teammate Almi Nerurkar, who recently finished third in the British University Cross Country Championships.

The two Hoka athletes will face many Irish National champions and upcoming juniors.

Anna Gardiner who is bound for Providence College later this year has won numerous Irish titles and a recent seventh place finish in the Junior women’s race at the European Cross-Country Championships in Brussels.

Also on the start line is Emer McKee, winner of the Junior 1000m race at the 2023 Meet.

McKee has broken 5k world records at under 12 level and has recently been collecting Irish titles.

The Belfast Irish Milers Meet in Association with Tripadvisor takes place on Saturday, May 11 at Mary Peters Track and is free for spectators.