Athletics: Olympians, World finalists and European medallists to headline Belfast track meet

Olympian Phoebe Gill Pictured after breaking the 45-year-old European U18 800m record at the 2024 Belfast Irish Milers Meet

THE Belfast Irish Milers Meet’s 10th anniversary edition will see a host of Olympians, World Championship finalists, European medallists and Irish champions competing.

Race Director Eamonn Christie opened the entries on Sunday, January 19 for the 2025 Belfast Irish Milers Meet, which will take place on Saturday, May 10.

The entries remained open for only 14 minutes before all entries had been filled, with the sprint events sold out in a record-breaking three minutes. The 2024 edition sold out in 29 minutes and this year it has sold out even quicker.

“Once again I’m extremely overwhelmed at how quick the event sold out,” said Race Director, Eamonn Christie.

“I’m delighted at the calliper of athletes entered, including local, international and national athletes.”

Check Out The Back Straight Podcast Where Race Director Eamonn Christie Talks all Things 2025 Belfast Irish Milers Meet



Also Tune in to Listen to Vincent Bradley Chat about His and His Daughter Maebh 200th Park Runhttps://t.co/xh8D9hKuDR#BelfastMilers pic.twitter.com/uJVAu0gYVc — Eamonn Christie (@Eamonn_Christie) January 29, 2025

The Belfast Irish Milers Meet has continued to produce some of the fastest times ever witnessed at the Mary Peters Track.

Notably, Callum Dodds of Great Britain broke the Mary Peters Track stadium record in the 2024 edition, running 1:44.79 to take victory in the men’s international 800m. Dodds achieved the European Championships qualifying time and was selected to represent Great Britain.

Race Director Eamonn Christie has confirmed the return of Dodds, and second place finisher Tom Randolph.

Christie has also confirmed the return of Olympian Phoebe Gill. Gill produced the performance of the meet at the 2024 edition running 1:57.86 to win the Ardent Wealth Women’s International 800m.

The British athlete will likely feature on the start line of the Women’s international 1500m.

British Junior Athlete Innes FitzGerald will also feature on the 1500m start line. FitzGerald is double European Junior Cross Country champion.

Callum Dodds (49) and Tom Randolph (46) on their way to finishing first and second in the 2024 Belfast Irish Milers Meet Men’s International 800m

Last year’s winner of the International 1500m, Ava Lloyd from the M11 Track Club will feature highly. Lloyd competed in the World U20 Championships in 2024, finishing fifth in the Women’s 1500m final.

The women’s international 800m is again looking towards another sub two-minute clocking with the return of Belgium athlete Vanessa Scaunet.

The addition of Kimberley Ficenec, a four time national champion of Czechia who holds a 2:00.68 personal best, will be a welcomed addition to line up for the two-lap distance.

Second place finisher Erin Wallace, from the M11 Track Club will start in the women’s international 800m after running 2:00.23 in the 2024 edition.

Wallace will be joined by multiple Irish national champion, Louise Shanahan who has previously won the event for two consecutive years.

“To date we have entries from Spain, Holland, Denmark, Belgium, Poland, Czechia, and Great Britain,” Christie confirmed.

“I’m looking forward to releasing some of the international athletes over the coming weeks.”

Irish 400m star Sharlene Mawdsley will be welcomed back to Belfast to compete in the women’s international 400m, after winning the event in 2023.

British Internationals, Natasha Harrison and Hanna Brier will also feature highly in the Women’s International 400m.

Multiple European medallist Isabelle Boffey from Great Britain will start in the women’s international 400m. Boffey was part of the gold medal winning 4x400 relay team at the European U20 championships in 2019. The British athlete also won the individual European title in the 800m at the same championships.

The Belfast Irish Milers Meet is set to take place on Saturday, May 10 with free entry for spectators.