Athletics: St Bride’s Primary School celebrates cross-country success

FOLLOWING the school’s success at the Flahavan’s Primary School Cross Country League, the St Bride’s Primary School winning boys’ team was rewarded with a special training session led by Athletics NI’s Running Participation Officer, Paula Wallace.

The visit from Athletics NI’s Running Participation Officer, Paula Wallace, included a strength and conditioning session along with the opportunity to ask the professional athlete for her top training tips.

Commenting on the league, Flahavan’s Ambassador Dylan McBride, said: “It is an honour to have the opportunity to coach and support these young athletes.

“My role as a Flahavan’s League Ambassador has given me the chance to meet many talented and ambitious athletes – it’s inspiring to see their enthusiasm for running and I have loved playing a part in their journey.

“Nutrition is at the core of an athlete’s success, so a big thank you to Flahavan’s for enabling me to educate these guys – they know now how to fuel their bodies to take part in the sport they love.

“I look forward to following their successes in the coming months.”

Alice Quirke, Flahavan’s Porridge Brand Manager, added: “2022 marked another successful year for the league, with 2,000 young athletes taking part.

“This is our 11th year of sponsorship with Athletics NI, and it’s been truly wonderful to see so many children get involved.

“At Flahavan’s, we aim to support children in learning how to adopt a healthy lifestyle; good nutrition and sport participation are key in maintaining a healthy balance.

“Thanks to X for inspiring the next generation of young athletes – and congratulations to St Brides Primary School for their success in the League.”

For further information on the Flahavan’s Primary School Cross Country League or Squad, please contact the Athletics Northern Ireland via email (info@athleticsni.org) or telephone (028 90 602 707).