ATM stolen overnight from Newtownabbey service station

SCENE: The theft took place at a Spar on the Mallusk Road in Newtownabbey

POLICE are appealing for information after the theft of an ATM from from a service station in Newtownabbey in the early hours of Thursday morning.

It was reported that the ATM – situated at a Spar on on the Mallusk Road – had been damaged and part of the machine containing a sum of cash had been removed some time between 1am and 2am.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “I am appealing to any businesses in the area to check their CCTV and also to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the incident or to anyone with dashcam other footage that could assist with our enquiries to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 142 16/01/25.”

A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/