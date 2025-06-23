Going up in the world - Attic Access open new showroom in West

HITTING THE RIGHT NOTE WITH CUSTOMERS: Franklin perform for Fun Day visitors at Attic Access NI's Blackstaff Mill premises on Saturday

As homeowners continue to seek smarter ways to maximize their living space, one West Belfast company is helping them reach new heights—literally.

Attic Access NI, based in Blackstaff Mill on the Springfield Road, has rapidly built a reputation for transforming underused attic spaces into accessible, functional storage areas.

Specializing in loft ladder installation, attic flooring, hatches, and insulation, Attic Access NI provides a complete service tailored to the needs of homeowners across the North. With a commitment to professionalism, cleanliness, and value for money, the company prides itself on delivering efficient attic conversions that require no major renovations.

And to celebrate the opening of a new showroom on Saturday, the company hosted a fun day in the Blackstaff Mill premises.

MOVING UP: Matt (second from left) chats to prospective customers at the open day

“We believe that every home has hidden potential,” says Matt Turkiewicz from Attic Access NI. “By making your loft safely and easily accessible, we help you unlock extra storage space without the expense of a full extension.”

Customers have praised the company for its friendly team, tidy workmanship, and reliable service—qualities that have helped Attic Access NI grow steadily through word-of-mouth and online reviews.

"Whether you're tired of clutter or simply want to put your attic to better use, Attic Access NI offers a free consultation to explore the options," added Matt.