DARKNESS Into Light Hannahstown has launched its 2026 sunrise walk to raise awareness of suicide prevention and the support that is available for those in need.

This year’s 5km walk will take place on Saturday 9 May, leaving from the Lámh Dhearg CLG Clubrooms at the break of dawn.

Joining the Darkness Into Light group at the launch event was award-winning actor Anthony Boyle and the Deputy Lord Mayor, Cllr Paul Doherty.

Michael Boyle, Martin Fegan, Áine McIlhone, the Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr Paul Doherty, Anthony Boyle, Margaret Walker and Peter Kane.

The walk will raise much-needed funds for the Suicide Awareness and Support Group, a local charity that delivers support to those bereaved by suicide. The charity also provides intervention services for those at risk of suicide.

Walking out of the darkness symbolises hope, as communities come together to support positive mental health and prevent suicide.

Anthony Boyle said: “I’m honoured to be here to support this year’s walk. This is about compassion, and showing people that help is there when they need it. All credit to the team at the Suicide Awareness and Support Group in Belfast, whose work is saving lives every day.

“This walk isn’t just about raising funds. It’s about showing anyone who is struggling that they’re not alone, that there is always help, and someone willing to listen. If taking a few steps together helps even one more person feel seen or supported, then every step is worth it.”

The Suicide Awareness and Support Group’s Crisis and Family Support Worker provides immediate, tailored support to individuals at risk, with high‑risk individuals seen on the same day, fully assessed, and given a personalised safety plan with follow‑on support.

The service also offers vital emotional and practical assistance to families bereaved by suicide, advocating on their behalf with external agencies and giving people the time and space they need to process their grief, build resilience, and support their long‑term wellbeing.

Tommy Holland from Suicide Awareness and Support Group said: “Hope grows when communities walk together and that is why we want as many people as possible to get involved this year. Last year’s walk and the funds its raised allowed us to deliver 1,202 crisis and family support sessions.

“Confidential counselling, crisis and bereavement support is here for people in our communities who need us. Thanks to everyone at Lámh Dhearg club who throw their weight behind this every year.

“But we need more people to join us so that our message can reach as many people as possible. Our solidarity sends a message of hope. If we keep talking, keep supporting, and keep walking together, we can work to break the stigma around mental health.”

Registrations for the 2026 Darkness Into Light Hannahstown walk are now open here.