Barn owl takes flight over West Belfast

A STUNNING 12 foot mural of a barn owl in flight has been unveiled at Bog Meadows Nature Reserve on the Falls Road.

The mural, located in the community wildlife garden, was created by artist Marc Craig as part of the Ark of Extinction project, which turns street art into action for endangered species.

The striking artwork, made up of intricate white bone-like designs, took two days to complete.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the project, Marc said: "I'm incredibly excited to bring the barn owl mural to life at Bog Meadows. These incredible birds of prey face a real battle for survival, and I hope this artwork raises awareness and inspires action.

"It’s an honour to contribute to their conservation through creativity and community engagement."

The mural was also a hands-on experience for the local community, who took part in a barn owl graffiti workshop and left with keepsakes of their own artwork.

Once a familiar sight in Belfast, barn owls have suffered a dramatic decline due to habitat loss, dwindling nesting sites, and road traffic threats, leaving fewer than 30 breeding pairs in the North. However, conservation efforts are starting to pay off, with sightings of these elusive birds on the rise.

A decade ago, a dead barn owl, later named Patricia, was discovered on the M1 near Bog Meadows, serving as a stark reminder of the species' struggles. But today, local nature conservation charity Ulster Wildlife reports encouraging signs of recovery with barn owl sightings increasing around Slievenacloy Nature Reserve – a species-rich grassland managed by the charity in the hills.

Katy Bell, Senior Conservation Officer, with Ulster Wildlife said: "We want to raise awareness of barn owls locally, and this striking mural is a powerful reminder that they were once much more common in Belfast.

"The increase in sightings is incredibly positive, and we hope that, by working together, more people in Belfast will have the chance to see barn owls like Patricia in the future."