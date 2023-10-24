Baseball: Terry and Heather claim the Clive Butterworth Award

Clive Butterworth’s son, Simon, presents the award named after his father to Terry and Heather Rosbotham and their children in Tramore recently

Belfast husband and wife duo honoured by the Irish American Baseball Society for promotion of the sport

TO ensure the smooth running of any sports club, it requires time, patience and a deep-rooted love for the game.

Whether it be coaching, fundraising or administration, hours are given up by those whose passion drives them to devote their lives to providing an outlet for others.

Recognition is rarely sought, but when it arrives, it is most welcome and that has been the case for Terry and Heather Rosbotham, Belfast baseball enthusiast who have just become the first recipients of the Clive Butterworth Award, which recognises excellence in volunteerism in youth baseball in Ireland.

The award is presented by the Irish American Baseball Society, a US-based organisation, which runs the Irish American Baseball Hall of Fame, recognising professional players, coaches and executives.

Given their links to the sport in Ireland, they created the Clive Butterworth Award to recognise the efforts of volunteers in Ireland who put in the hours to grow the game.

Clive Butterworth was a baseball enthusiast who introduced baseball in 1958 in Tramore, Waterford, and his son, Simon, presented the award to Terry and Heather for their outstanding work in promoting baseball to young people in Belfast, through the Belfast Badgers youth team and the Baseball Academy of Northern Ireland.

“We run a school-based baseball programme in Portadown, introducing the sport to about 2500 kids per year, and know about Terry as he played for the Irish national team about 20 years ago,” said John Fitzgerald, founder of the Irish American Baseball Society.

“We’ve been aware of what’s happening on the ground in Belfast and have supported their youth programme for a number if years.

“Baseball in Ireland is comparatively smaller than other sports, but the impact they made in Belfast made it easy to see what they’ve been doing when we had the discussion as to whom would get the award and it made a lot of sense it would have been them.

“They are running a youth academy in Belfast, running practices, taking kinds to games and raising money for uniforms. We try to help out where we can, but they are on the ground doing it.

“They introduce the kids to baseball and be there for them, teach the coaches and parents, but we need more people to step up and do what they are doing.

“Ireland is a great sporting country. People are always going to play Gaelic games or soccer, but we do know there are kids who play rounders or hurling (with transferable skills).

“We want more kids playing baseball as it’s a physical activity and good for kids, so we will support the work that people like Terry or Heather do by giving them what they need to do what they need to do.”

Clive Butterworth in 1958 with some young baseballers

Terry and Heather have been running Belfast Badgers - a team for those aged between sic and 13 - for close to eight years, but Terry’s involvement in the sport goes back much further.

He founded the Belfast Northstars in 1996 and then another club, Belfast Buccaneers, which is for those making the transition from Little League into the senior game.

When they first got involved with the Badgers, there were just five players and that number dwindled further, leaving them in a position where they had to start again.

Assisted by the Irish American Baseball Society, they were given equipment to get back up and running and now, there are 25 members of the club which is going from strength to strength.

“To get the award was a real shock to the system as we weren’t expecting it as this is just something we do as we are passionate about it - it’s a real honour,” said Heather.

“Our own two kids play, Terry has been playing for over 25 years and still is.

“We have to thank John Fitzgerald for all he does, as he’s been a massive help to the club, always at the end of the phone if we need advice.

“Putting our name forward for the award was an amazing feeling and not something we would have expected.

“We don’t do this for awards or attention, but just so kids can try a different sport, gain confidence and make new friends whilst learning a sport with much different techniques, but it’s still a great honour to have been given it.”

Baseball in Ireland would certainly fit into the bracket of a niche sport.

Gaelic games, soccer and rugby may grab the bulk of the headlines, but there are those who have a passion for ‘America’s Game’, as evidenced by a healthy scene that is growing in popularity and a national league that runs from April through to mid-September in keeping with its summer sport status.

Belfast Badgers is where many youngsters will get their first taste of the sport, based out of Hydebank where they have been provided with a dedicated baseball diamond and they train each Wednesday from 6.30pm until 8pm, with the adult Northstars and Buccaneers training on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the same venue.

Members of the Belfast Badgers with Terry and Heather

“We started the Northstars in ‘96 but now we have two teams,” Terry explained.

“The Northstars are our ‘A’ team and then the Belfast Buccaneers would be a development team.

“When our kids age out at 13 from the Little League, they come up to the Buccaneers so there is a place for them to go after us.”

That pathway is crucial to ensure retention in the sport and as they develop, so too does their skill-set.

Baseball requires an array of skills, whether pitch, catching, batting, agility or accuracy to throw to base.

With he help and support of the Irish American Baseball Society, the game continues to grow and much of that is down to volunteers like Terry and Heather whose passion ensures that its future is in safe hands.

“It’s predominantly an American sport so people can sometimes be shocked when they hear it is played here. It is growing, slowly but surely,” Heather added.

“Kids start off with ourselves, the Belfast Badgers, when they are six. I’d take the younger ones and then Terry would take over when they get older, teaching them the skills and techniques.

“People come and think it’s quite an easy sport to play, but once they get into it they realise it’s not as simple as they first thought.”

If you want to step up to the plate and learn more about how to get involved, you can contact their Facebook page: Baseball Academy Northern Ireland.