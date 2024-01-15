Basketball: Belfast sides come up short in All-Ireland Schools finals

The St Malachy's side that lost out to Mercy Mounthawk in Monday's U19 final INPHO

IT was a disappointing day for Belfast sides in All-Ireland Schools finals at the National Basketball Arena in Dublin on Monday as St Malachy's lost out in the boys' U19 and U16 finals, while Our Lady and St Patrick's College Knock's girls lost out in their U16 decider.

In the U19A final, Mercy Mounthawk defeated the Antrim Road lads 66-55 with Joshua Osayanrhion top-scoring on 22 points for the Kerry side.

It was 11 points apiece after the first quarter with Olaf Michalczuk to the fore for the victors, while St Malachy’s Mark Burns and Michael Donnelly combined for nine.

Baskets from beyond the arc by Fionn Kennedy and Burns, together with a steal and bucket by Aidan Benson-Gough saw the Belfast side race eight points clear early in the second quarter before Osayanrhion punctured that surge with a score that ignited a tally of 10 points for him in that period as the sides were locked at 26 by the half.

The Kerry side would push on in the third to lead by nine heading into the final quarter.

They were able to maintain the gap despite the best efforts of Michael Donnelly and Burns for St Malachy's as the Kerry side trumped.

Top scorers for St Malachy's were Michael Donnelly (21), Mark Burns (15), Aidan Benson-Gough (10)

ST MALACHY'S: Mark McCartney, Lewis McCotter, Fionn Kennedy, Ruairi Doran, Thomas Donnelly, James McKeown, Mark Burns, Conor Blair, Jayden Frederick, Aidan Benson-Gough, Michael Donnelly (capt).

Earlier in the day, the St Malachy's U16s were also left disappointed as they lost 69-48 to Coláiste Éanna.

St Malachy's U16s

Harry Lynch, Chisom Chime and MVP, Karl Walsh, all struck from beyond the arc to help propel the Dublin side into a 16-point advantage by the end of the opening quarter.

Adam McCarthy and Augustine Farrell were also proving a handful down the lane for St Malachy’s who managed to keep themselves in it with buckets from Layden O’Neill and Cormac Trainor along with a sublime three-pointer from Jude O’Carroll, but Éanna led by 20 at the half.

Trainor’s bucket for the Belfast side was answered by a three-pointer from Chime before Mark Burns of St Malachy’s and Éanna’s Karl Walsh exchanged three-pointers.

St Malachy’s produced a third-quarter surge that hauled them back to within 10 points of their opponents, Burns leading the charge with some great drives down the lane, while O’Neill served up some timely baskets, but Éanna replied and managed to finish strong to seal victory.

Top scorers for St Malachy's were Mark Burns (18), Cormac Trainor (10) and Layden O’Neill (8).

ST MALACHY'S: Cillian McCoy, Mark Burns, Layden O’Neill, Ruairi Og Scanaill, Daire Donnelly, Dylan Tolan-Davey, Jude O’Carroll, Darragh Hurley, James McGowan, Eamon Loye, Cormac Trainor, Jack Morris

In the girls U16 final, Mungret Community College denied OLSPCK on a final score of 39-21.

The Belfast side opened with a free-throw by Helen McGeough, but Mungret fought back to lead by four at the close of the first quarter.

The OLSPCK U16s

Six and five-point runs in the second quarter put the Limerick outfit firmly in the driving seat as OLSPCK were afforded only a further five points through McGeough, Isa McCarron and Hannah Cassin, but they trailed by 14 at the half-time break.

Mungret pushed on to lead by18 heading into the final quarter and whilst OLSPCK made a fist of working their way back as McCarron drove to the basket down the lane, Cassin struck from the perimeter and Holly Donnelly converted one of her two efforts from the line, the Limerick side responded well to see out their win.

Top scorers for OLSPCK were Hannah Cassin (7), Helen McGeough (6), Isa Carron (5).

OLSPCK: Niamh Napier, Hannah Cassin, Emma Herbison, Helen McGeough, Holly Donnelly, Cora Fitzpatrick, Isa McCarron, Rosie Woulahan, Anna Shipsides, Orla Hughes, Catriona Blaney.