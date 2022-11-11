Basketball: Belfast Star head to Killester as league action resumes

IT'S back to Super League action for Belfast Star on Saturday as they head to Dublin for a meeting with Killester at IWA Clontarf (7.30pm tip-off).

The Belfast side has enjoyed an excellent start to the season and have lost just once, so will be aiming to cement their place at the top of the Northern Conference in what is proving to be a very competitive league this season.

Last weekend, Star enjoyed a change of pace with a 71-61 win over Templeogue in the National Cup, but will refocus on the league against a Killester team who also have a winning record through five weeks.

The Dublin side has a 3-2 record to Star's 4-1, so are snapping at the heels of Adrian Fulton's men and can draw level on 12 points with a win, so the visitors are on high alert as they prepare for the trip down the M1 this weekend.

“If it's anything like the game in the IWA last year, it will be tough on the coaches," said Fulton.

"Both teams tried to lose but thankfully we came out on top. It's one of the toughest places to win in the country. Super coach, very talented and experienced group of players. This will be a great test for us."

Killester received a bye in the Cup last weekend, so will be coming into this game somewhat refreshed and keen to score a win that at this juncture of the season, could be defining in terms of their ambitions of competing for top honours.

Their head coach, Brian O’Malley, echoed the sentiments of Fulton and is expecting a tough examination of his team's credentials.

“A weekend off always presents a fine balance between getting the rest in and not losing sharpness," he said.

"Belfast Star have been in great form and present a massive challenge. They got the better of us last year in both games so hopefully we can turn the tables this year.”