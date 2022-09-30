Basketball: Star coach Fulton looks forward to highly competitive league

BELFAST Star are back in Super League action this Saturday evening in La Salle when they take on Bright’s St Vincent’s of Dublin.

Star will hope to bounce back into winning ways early in the season after the disappointment of their withdrawal from the league at the play-offs stage last year for an inadvertent player registration error.

During training this week, head coach Adrian Fulton reflected on the way the last season ended so dramatically.

“Yes, it was a disappointing finish to last season to say the least, but we’re looking forward to getting going again.

“Max Cooper was the player in the mouth of the registration storm back then and we’re delighted that he is returning with his player status confirmed as European,” said Fulton.

“Like quite a few teams, though, our roster will have some familiar faces, some new players and others have moved on to other clubs or new situations.

“We’ll miss Conor Ryan this year, our starting Point Guard from last year. Conor has gone to Spain for the year as part of his studies at QUB. And sadly, we’ll also be without Sean Quinn who is moving to Australia.

“Killester resigning Paul Dick from us is a major boost for them and every Irish fan should hope to see Paul stay injury free this season. He has had such bad luck with injuries over recent times.

“St Vincent's have certainly looked to strengthen their squad with some excellent signings including Stef Zecevic.

“They will be a real handful and overall, it looks like the Northern Conference will be very competitive yet again.

“Tralee Warriors have set the bar for everyone else of course and will be rightly favourites to defend their title but Ballincollig and Neptune will clearly pose significant threats as always. Maree reached a cup semi last year and will look to build on that.

“But it always takes at least a month to see who the front runners might be and at this stage of the season it’s just exciting to see the talent across every team in the league and also how the newly promoted teams will perform.”

Belfast Star versus Bright’s St Vincent’s tips off at 6.30pm in La Salle on Saturday evening.