Basque group set to play two Belfast gigs

CULTURAL CROSSINGS: Aire Éire will arrive in Belfast next week for two gigs

AHEAD of the big kick-off of Féile an Phobail, Forbairt Feirste are delighted to announce the forthcoming Irish tour of Aire Éire, a traditional Basque music group, who will play two Belfast gigs before going on to tour Derry and Donegal.

Band leader Aitor said: “Forbairt Feirste invited us to Ireland for a cultural music tour. We were delighted to secure funding from #Etxepare, the Institute for the promotion of Basque Culture.”

Jake Mac Siacais of Forbairt Feirste added: “These promise to be two not-to-miss gigs at Tí Mhadáin (Madden’s Bar) on July 23 and Glór na Móna on July 24. Bigí ann.”