Beechmount streets do not meet criteria for grit boxes

THE Beechmount area is not provided with grit boxes during icy and snowy weather because its streets are "relatively flat," says the Department for Infrastructure.

Last week, motorists and pedestrians struggled to navigate the conditions as snow and ice made the streets of Beechmount treacherous.

Sean Doherty from Beechmount Residents' Collective had requested grit boxes from DfI but was told the area did not meet the required criteria.

"I was told by DfI over the phone that the mid-Falls area doesn't fit the criteria to provide salt bins.

"It is nothing more than ridiculous and treating our community as second class while other areas in Belfast get refilled and new boxes every other week.

"I took a walk round the area to see how bad it was and witnessed people falling where our school walkways are and our elderly scarred to leave their homes.

"This is a health and safety issue and on behalf of our residents we are going to fight harder to make sure we have the right resources for the cold and icy weather.

"We are a small community organisation that cares and feel the people and our group is being ignored. Will they only listen when someone is seriously hurt or even killed?

Responding, a DfI spokesperson said: “The Department provides salt boxes on a self-help basis to assist road users during times of inclement wintry weather at locations that have been assessed in line with our current Winter Service policy and meet the required criteria.

"This is primarily in areas where there are steeper inclines which have not been included as part of the salted road network. Unfortunately, the streets within the area detailed are relatively flat and would not qualify for the provision of salt boxes.”