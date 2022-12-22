Belfast charity hosts special Christmas dinner for homeless community

A city centre-based homeless charity has hosted a special Christmas dinner for the homeless community in Belfast, welcoming 70 guests on the night.

Belfast Homeless Services, located on Amelia Street, is opened three nights a week and operates as a drop-in facility working together with those who are experiencing homeless or who may need to avail of the service.

The amenities include food, social activities and clothing, as well as advice, emotional support, signposting to relevant external agencies and out-of-hours housing referrals.

The organisation’s annual Christmas dinner saw the centre transform into a Winter Wonderland. The centre was filled with decoration and joy as tables were set up to welcome 70 guests for a night of festivities.

As the crowds gathered, Christmas songs were song and happiness and laughter echoed the walls. A three-course meal was served including soup for starters, a warm roast dinner and a variety of choices for dessert including cakes and cheesecakes.

Between thirty to forty volunteers served and cooked the food and welcomed all those to the centre. Two choirs sang beautiful hymns and Christmas songs on the night, including a local choir group from Dunmurry who perform at Our Lady Queen of Peace church.

The shoebox appeal ensured everyone got a present at Christmas

Santa Claus and his elf also made an appearance providing every guest with a Christmas present filled with warm, cosy items, treats and essentials.

The group recently organised a festive shoebox appeal to ensure users of their service received a present on Christmas.

The organisation’s coordinator Liz Rocks expressed her appreciation and gratitude to all of the dedicated volunteers for their hard work over the year. Reflecting on the “amazing night” welcoming their guests, she said that it is “such beautiful souls that we have the absolute pleasure of working with.”