Belfast City Centre to come alive this Halloween with Spooky Spectacles for all ages

BELFAST city centre is set to be transformed into a Halloween wonderland, with thrilling events and eye-catching spectacles courtesy of Belfast ONE and Belfast City Council.

The joint programme promises to deliver spook-tacular experiences for children and adults alike, creating a memorable Halloween at the heart of the city.

Kicking off the Halloween festivities, Belfast ONE’s massive inflatable monsters will make a highly anticipated return after their last visit in 2022. From 25th October to 1st November, these giant creatures will take over seven of Belfast’s most iconic buildings, crawling from windows and rooftops to create a striking and playful spectacle. The festive atmosphere will also spread to Donegall Place, where trees will be draped in Halloween decorations, adding to the spooky ambiance across the city.

On Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th October, the iconic grounds of Belfast City Hall will host the Belfast ONE Pumpkin Patch, featuring over 1,000 pumpkins in a festive autumn display. This family-friendly attraction will offer a perfect backdrop for seasonal photos, inviting visitors to capture moments with loved ones. Children are invited to pick a pumpkin and create their very own spooky masterpiece as part of this year’s Halloween festivities. Tickets are free, with a £2 administration fee.

Junior spooky stars get into character for Halloween takeover with Lord Mayor Micky Murray and Belfast One CEO Martina Connolly

Alongside the spook-tivities at City Hall, 2 Royal Avenue will offer even more family-friendly fun starting 26th October. Families can enjoy a fang-tastic range of activities, including no-carve pumpkin decorating, face painting, and colouring stations, perfect for keeping little ones entertained. This event is free and open to all, providing a creative Halloween experience in the heart of the city.

Speaking at the launch of these Halloween attractions at Belfast City Hall, Lord Mayor of Belfast Mickey Murray was joined by Belfast ONE CEO Martina Connolly and a few junior spooky stars—witches Órlaith Scott (7), Stephanie Whyte (7), and mini-vampire Emmet Scott (5).

The Lord Mayor commented: “We’re thrilled to partner with Belfast ONE to bring these spooktacular attractions to the city. From pumpkins appearing at City Hall to giant monsters climbing over our city’s buildings, there’s something to enchant both adults and children alike this Halloween.”

Belfast ONE CEO Martina Connolly added: “Belfast One are delighted to bring world-class animations into the Belfast city centre this Halloween, creating a vibrant atmosphere filled with family-friendly activities. Our Monster Takeover will put us on a par with cities such as London, Dublin and Manchester and we encourage everyone to visit, enjoy the celebrations, and be part of the festivities in the heart of the city.”