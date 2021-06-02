CITY HALL REPORT: Council backs Ballymurphy Massacre families over unionist objections

BELFAST City Council has passed a motion in support of the Ballymurphy families despite opposition from Unionist parties.

The motion, on Tuesday night was proposed by Sinn Féin councillor Steven Corr with the wording agreed by the families.

Last month, an inquest found that ten people killed in August 1971 in Ballymurphy were “entirely innocent”, 50 years on from the atrocity.

The Sinn Féin motion stated: “That this Council commends the Ballymurphy families on their long campaign to vindicate the memory of their loved ones murdered by the British Army in 1971, welcomes the findings of the Coroner that all deceased were entirely innocent of any wrongdoing and acknowledges her criticism of the British State’s shocking and abject failing to investigate what happened as further evidence of its ongoing attempts to frustrate truth and justice for bereaved families.

It continued: “Reaffirms the Council’s support for the full and immediate implementation of the Stormont House Agreement legacy mechanisms in a human rights compliant manner; and rejects any attempt by the British Government to introduce an amnesty or statute of limitations in relation to the conflict.”

Proposing the motion, Councillor Corr said he did not want any amendments or debate and called for no whataboutery on the subject, but instead unanimous support as a Council for the Ballymurphy families and their long campaign for justice.

In a poignant moment, Councillor Corr also read out each of the victims names.

Cllr Corr remarks on his motion. pic.twitter.com/lt0V2gWlpR — David McCann (@dmcbfs) June 1, 2021

DUP Alderman Brian Kingston stood to state he was mindful of everyone in the North who had lost loved ones during the Troubles and that everyone should receive answers.

Alderman Kingston stated that the families' long campaign had been vindicated.

However, despite calls for no amendments to the motion, Alderman Kingston said it should be worded differently and proposed two amendments, including changed the word ‘murdered’ to ‘killed’ and inserting a comment to rejects any legacy proposals without the consent of parties here.

Really disappointing that the DUP in Belfast City Council are making an issue about the use of the word "murdered" in relation to the Ballymurphy massacre victims. Its pretty shameful. — Cllr. Séamas de Faoite (@SeamasBelfast) June 1, 2021

Alliance councillor Nuala McAllister said there was no need for DUP amendments, stating that the motion was all about the families.

Sinn Féin Group Leader Ciarán Beattie said he found it “sad” and “disgraceful” that the DUP could not support the motion without amendments.

SDLP councillor Carl Whyte reminded members that it was the same Parachute Regiment that killed two innocent men, Ritchie McKinney and Robert Johnston in 1972 on the Shankill.

Sinn Féin councillor Michael Donnelly who seconded the motion hit out at the DUP for their opposition.

Councillor Donnelly said the DUP had “failed miserably” to support the Ballymurphy families by trying to insert “nonsense” into a motion when they were told at the start that amendments would not be welcomed.

Disappointing to see the DUP and UUP try to amend a motion on the Ballymurphy massacre which was approved by the families. — Michael Long (@CllrMichaelLong) June 1, 2021

Following a vote, 41 councillors voted against the DUP amendments and 15 for with two no votes from PUP councillors.

The motion was supported in its original form by Sinn Féin, SDLP, Green Party, Alliance and People Before Profit councillors.