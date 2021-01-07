Belfast company acquires London fintech firm

Belfast company Options has acquired London-headquartered Fixnetix which services the financial sector.

Founded in 2005, Fixnetix has built a reputation as an award winning international technology vendor at the forefront of developing and providing dynamic products and solutions to meet the ever-changing requirements of the capital markets.

With 200 employees — all of whom are working from home since the pandemic hit — Options Technology is led by Danny Moore, a founder of local tech company Wombat which was sold to the New York Stock Exchange in 2008 for $200m.

“We are excited to partner with Fixnetix and continue bringing to market exceptional quality of service and leading technology solutions,” said CEO Danny Moore.

“This transaction represents an opportunity to expand our service capabilities and to provide further value for our customers and the overall market. With the added managed services capabilities of Fixnetix, we are poised to accelerate innovation in trading technology infrastructure, giving existing Fixnetix and Options customers the agility they need to respond to rapid changes in market dynamics.”

EXPANSION: Danny Moore, CEO of Options

Options Technology is the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global financial services sector and its clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, private equity houses and exchanges.

Options Technology Announces Agreement to Purchase Fixnetix from DXC Technology https://t.co/PIQKPPj8jp — PICANTE News (@Picante_Media) January 6, 2021

During the Covid surge in spring 2020, CEO Danny Moore launched the Robin Hood Appeal which raised over £200,000 to support frontline health workers.

Based in London's Gherkin building, Finetix also boasts offices in Tokyo and New York.