BELFAST Hills Partnership want to hear from residents whose local green space includes Ligoniel Dams, Colin Community Allotments (Upper Colin Glen) and Old Colin Wood (Poleglass). There are three more sites to be announced, so keep an eye out for upcoming workshops.



Although Northern Ireland faces significant biodiversity challenges it has enormous potential for restoration and recovery. The Belfast Hills Partnership is therefore delighted to have been awarded funding from DAERA to deliver a pilot ‘Journey to 30x30’ project.

Speaking about ‘Journey to 30x30’ Belfast Hills Partnership Manager Dr Lizzy Pinkerton said: "This is our chance to make a lasting, positive contribution for the future of the Hills and the wildlife and communities that depend on it. We are delighted to be joining a global movement to protect 30 per cent of land and sea for nature by 2030. Here in the Belfast Hills, we will be working directly with farmers, quarries and community groups to protect nature on their land."



As part of the first phase of the project, Belfast Hills Partnership are hoping to engage residents whose local green space includes Ligoniel Dams, Colin Community Allotments (Upper Colin Glen) and Old Colin Wood (Poleglass). They will be hosting interactive workshops to help shape the future management of these important spaces. Local knowledge and experiences will help inform long-term habitat management plans and future environmental projects across the sites. No experience is needed and everyone is welcome.

Ligoniel Damn

At the workshops, participants will have the chance to share memories of local wildlife, help map where species have been seen, and shape ideas for improving the sites. There will also be information on future volunteering, training and events opportunities.

Workshop details are as follows:

Tuesday 24 March 2026, 6.30pm – 8pm in the Wolfhill Centre

Thursday 26 March 2026, 10.30am – 12 noon in Colin Community Allotments

Tuesday 31 March 2026, 6.30pm – 8pm in Colin Community Allotments



Those hoping to attend or get involved should email sian.doherty@belfasthills.org call 028 9060 3466 or visit www.belfasthills.org/projects/journey-to-30x30