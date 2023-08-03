Sláinte as Michael Conlan launches new beer Le Grá

BELFAST boxing champion Michael Conlan has launched a new beer – just in time for Féile an Phobail.

Le Grá was served up at the newly revamped Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre on the Glen Road, in anticipation of the opening of the new restaurant and museum on Thursday.

Conlan told Boxing Social last month that the beer had launched in Ibiza in June to great reception.

Speaking to Boxing Social the Olympic medal winner said: "It’s brewed with shamrocks, won lager of the year twice in a row. Not filtered, not pasteurised, very homegrown. Le Grá means ‘with love’ in Irish.

"Boxing’s a short game, and I’m kind of at the back end. I have to have pathways I’m going to go down when it’s over, and this is one. At least I won’t have to spend much money on beer!"