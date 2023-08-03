Roddy McCorley Republican Heritage Centre opens its doors on Thursday

THE stunning new Roddy McCorley Republican Heritage Centre is set to open its doors to the public this Thursday.

The new multi-million-pound state-of-the-art visitor attraction will be at the heart of the local community and is the latest visitor attraction in West Belfast.

The Irish History Museum will showcase a spectacular collection of artefacts and memorabilia as curated by the Roddy McCorley Society over the past 40 years. The collection charts the republican struggle for independence dating back to the 1798 Rebellion, through to the revolutionary period before and after 1916, right up to the recent conflict, peace process and today. The powerful and emotive collection contains some unique artefacts, never before seen on public display.

Director of the Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre Davy McGivern is pictured above with Paddy Rankin’s IRA bicycle. Newry man Paddy Rankin took part in the Easter Rising. Both he and this bike were on active service with the IRA in the years that followed. Paddy was interned in Frongoch Camp in Wales after the Rising. Upon his release, he returned to Newry and served as OC of the Newry Brigade of the IRA during the Tan War. He died in 1964.

The visitor centre is certain to be a major attraction for people, not only from Belfast, but from throughout the country, with the new visitor centre also showcasing spectacular views over Belfast from the Belfast cranes to the Mourne Mountains.

A new contemporary 104-seater restaurant will also open at the heritage centre on Thursday, providing a new culinary experience serving up the finest locally sourced cuisine with a modern authentic twist.

❗️ANNOUNCENT❗️



The new Roddy McCorley Republican Heritage Centre Museum will open on Thursday 3rd August.



We look forward to welcoming everyone to our fantastic new visitor centre.



For booking enquiries please contact

info@roddymccorley.com pic.twitter.com/pGCWP3BClI — Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre (@RoddyMcCorleys) July 28, 2023

The restaurant will be managed by former Barking Dog owner, chef Michael O’Connor and restaurant manager Lauren Cassidy, who will bring their wealth of knowledge and experience to the Glen Road.

Director of the Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre Davy McGivern said there is so much excitement surrounding the opening.

“We will have created approximately 15 jobs in various departments as well as seasonal and temporary staff,” he said.

The New Roddy McCorley Republican Heritage Centre opens on Thursday 3rd August.