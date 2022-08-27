BELFAST MET: Offering first class pathways for your next step in education

Apply early to get a place on the course of your choice



Belfast Metropolitan College is set to host a series of clearing events on Wednesday 24 August and Thursday 1 September with hundreds of course places on offer at one of the UK’s top Higher Education providers.

So, why choose Belfast Met?

Belfast Met is Northern Ireland’s largest, and longest running further education college, providing high quality full-time courses that are aligned to employer needs.



If choosing to study at the College, you will receive all the support, skills and experience you need to get a job, or to upskill and get the promotion or career change that you are aiming for. A recent survey shows that over 88% of Higher Education graduates are in employment or further study - or both within 6 months of graduation.



Belfast Met’s website showcases the wide choice of courses and career pathways across the College such as Business, Finance, Marketing, Hair and Beauty, Hospitality & Catering, Professional Programmes, Travel, Tourism & Aviation and Event Management courses, or courses in Creative and Digital such as Art & Design, Fashion, Graphic Design, Music, Media, Games, Computing/IT, Electronics and Interactive Design.





You will be able to study in state-of-the-art facilities in one of four main campuses located in the heart of the city. We have invested over £60 million in improving our campus facilities across Belfast to give our students the best learning experience possible.



Whichever campus you are based at, be that Titanic Quarter, Millfield, E3 or Castlereagh, you will find that Belfast Met is a vibrant, friendly and welcoming place to study filled with excellent facilities, resources and plenty of opportunity for students.



Another fantastic reason to study at the College is students at Belfast Met benefit from cheaper Higher Education fees for HNC, HND and Foundation Degree courses than universities, and they have smaller class sizes. This lessens the burden of student loans at the end of study while also having more direct contact with lecturers, which many of our students find wholly beneficially.



The College has excellent A-Level provision in a wide range of subjects, as well as GCSE provision and Access to University Programmes. There is also a huge range of courses in Science, Engineering & Construction that provide STEM career pathways, and the next place could be yours.



Students love studying at the College, with over 90% of current students who say they would recommend Belfast Met to family and friends. Students receive excellent support from the award-winning student wellbeing and support service which includes a vibrant Students' Union.



The courses at Belfast Met are in demand by employers, meaning that you'll get the full range of skills that employers are crying out for, with 71% of Belfast Met Students in full time employment utilising what they learnt during their studies at the College in their current work.



So why not check out what is on offer?

Belfast Met’s clearing team will be happy to help on campus or telephone 028 9026 5265 - apply early to get a place on the course of your choice. You can attend one of the College’s Clearing Events at Titanic Quarter campus on 24 August and 1 September. To reserve your place and apply now search Belfast Met.



Make Belfast Met your first choice and find your place to start your future and get the skills you need to get the career you want.

#MakeItattheMet