As city reels from racist attacks, Mela founder urges community to find strength in diversity

THE 18th Belfast Mela Festival— launched on Friday past by Lord Mayor Micky Murray at Ulster University — is being hailed as the city's rebuttal to the weekend racist attacks.

Belfast Mela brings together music, dance, art, theatre, wellbeing and food from around the world to celebrate the city’s growing increasingly global nature. This spectacular multicultural festival, which attracted more than 60,000 people last year, will once again take place over nine days.

On Saturday, August 17 at 12.30pm at Writers' Square, the city centre will be awash with a kaleidoscope of colour and creativity as the spectacular Mela Carnival featuring more than 1,000 participants makes its way to City Hall for a wonderful free Mini Mela from 1pm to 4pm to kick off the carnival.

There will be extended 'MELA+' events all week, including a mesmerising fusion of Irish and Indian folk music at the Citadels of the Sun concert; a Caribbean-themed Silk Road Supper Club at the Academy Restaurant; and Baba Bollywood at the Grand Opera House. The traditional Mela Day then returns to Botanic Gardens on Sunday, August 25, bringing a spectacular party in the park to close the festival.

“Belfast Mela is always a real highlight in our cultural calendar, but this year, during Belfast 2024, our biggest ever citywide celebration of creativity, I think it takes on even greater significance, as so many more people are discovering, or remembering, the joy that creativity and the arts can bring to our everyday lives," said Mayor Murray.

Mela founder Nisha Tandon branded the event as Belfast's favourite get-together. "In a world full of darkness and despair, it has never been more important that we embrace the individuality and cultural heritage of our communities and find strength in our diversity," she said.

The event was also given the thumbs-up by Junior Minsters Aisling Reilly and Pam Cameron.

“Embracing and celebrating our cultural differences is key if we are to build a truly shared society that makes room for and respects everyone," said West Belfast MLA Aisling.

Her colleague, Junior Minister Pam Cameron, added: “Every year more and more people unite in the real joy that is Mela, with people from all backgrounds joining in with a true spirit of friendship and mutual respect. The Mela helps us to experience different cultures and traditions; it celebrates all that is positive from being part of a diverse and multi-cultural society but it is also a timely reminder of our commitment to make this a place where people can live, learn, socialise and work together regardless of race or ethnicity.”