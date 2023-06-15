Belfast's TradFest celebrates five-year anniversary with a great line-up

TRAD: The Ollam who won RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards Group of the Year will be playing their biggest show in Ireland to date

BELFAST TradFest is set to mark its fifth anniversary milestone with a fantastic array of music.

Running from Saturday 23 July – Sunday 30 July, world-class traditional musicians will be descending on the city to give energetic pub sessions, while Ireland’s fastest growing summer school of traditional music will also be taking place this year as Belfast celebrates being a UNESCO City of Music.

The festival, which is funded by Belfast City Council, the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Tourism NI and in partnership with Ulster University has made a name for itself over the previous four years internationally and is now recognised as a world-class event.

Since 2017 it has grown to over 200 events across multiple stages and venues, attracting an annual audience of over 15,000 from all over the world. It acknowledges the North's cultural diversity and brings people together in a shared celebration of traditional music from these islands.

The Belfast TradFest Summer School of Traditional Music is also the hub around which the festival is built. Musicians of all ages come to Belfast to learn from the very best in the business in a five-day intensive programme of summer school events.

This year’s line-up of tutors features no less than eight TG4 Gradam Ceoil Award recipients.

Amongst the list of world-class talent will be Tyrone’s Ryan Molloy, acclaimed composer and musician Neil Martin, Co. Kerry’s Niamh Ní Charra, banjo maestro Angelina Carberry, Sean Nós dancing dynamo Edwina Guckian and Belfast’s very own set dancing master Ronán Eastwood.

Some of the acts performing at the festival will be

The Olllam who won RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards Group of the year. The Ollam will be playing their biggest Irish show to date in the Mandela Hall.

Belfast’s very own John McSherry an Uilleann piping legend who has founded groups such as Lúnasa, At First Light and Ulaid.

International festival favourites Four Men and a Dog will play Belfast TradFest for the first time, as they celebrate almost 35 years on the road, having emerged in 1990 during the Belfast Folk Festival.

Former Dé Dannan accordion player Máirtín Ó’Connor will bring his acclaimed band back to Belfast in the Empire Music Hall, featuring Tyrone fiddle legend Cathal Hayden and Sligo’s chanteur extraordinaire Seamie O’Dowd.

At the Empire Music Hall are four part female vocal harmony group Landless who feature Belfast’s own Meabh Meir.

Also, legendary triumvirate of musical magpies Mike McGoldrick, John Doyle and John McCusker.

TRAD: Mike McGoldrick, John Doyle and John McCusker will be playing at The Empire

Scottish singing sensation Kathleen MacInnes brings highly acclaimed multi-instrumentalist Mike Vass to Belfast to share the bill with award winning Highlands Indie Folk band Elephant Sessions in the Mandela Hall.

TRAD: Scottish singer Kathleen MacInnes will be playing at The Mandela Hall

In partnership with Belfast Pride, The Black Box will host one of the festival’s annual highlights The Pride Céilí. It’s one of four céilís hosted by world renowned Belfast Céilí dance caller Ronán Eastwood during the festival.

At The John Hewitt much loved local trio 'Music in the Glen' featuring astounding flautist Brendan Mulholland will share the bill with exciting young singer and composer Róis from Fermanagh.

In association with An Droichead, “Na Máistrí / Masters Of Traditional Music” will feature the cream of traditional music talent, presented by Neil Martin.

Front woman of Cherish the Ladies and American Irish legend of traditional music Joanie Madden will bring her vivacious brand of musicianship to local audiences at the Strand Arts Centre as part of ‘With Fife & Drum’ concert in partnership with Eastside Arts Festival.

Legendary Belfast virtuoso fiddler Seán Maguire will once again be celebrated in the Duncairn Arts Centre with an annual fiddle concert in association with the Seán Maguire Music Society. Also on the bill are legendary County Antrim singer Len Graham and tenor banjo player Gerry ‘Banjo O’Connor.

Other special shows are planned too:

A special show entitled “Ceol na nGael / Wild music of the Gael” showcasing some of today’s most exciting traditional music performers in Áras Mhic Reachtain. Hosted by current RTÉ Radio 1 Folk singer of the year Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, the concert will also feature Joan Baez’s musical director and founder member of Solas, John Doyle.

The Bunting Collection, housed in Queen’s University Belfast, is perhaps the most significant existing collection of ancient Irish airs, collected at the Belfast Harpers’ Festival on Donegall Street in 1792 by St Anne’s Cathedral organist Edward Bunting.

This year’s annual Belfast TradFest Harp festival concert will celebrate the 250th anniversary of Edward Bunting’s birthday, with a very special event in Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich, featuring Mayo harping legend Laoise Kelly.

McConnell’s Irish Whiskey session trail can also be enjoyed (Sunday 23 - Sunday 30 July) – taking in some of Belfast's most iconic traditional city centre pubs. All sessions are free admission and last two hours.

Belfast City Councillor Tina Black said: “Belfast TradFest is of a jaw-droppingly high standard. For one week each July, it brings our beautiful city alive with traditional music and dance and celebrates our undeniable talent in these artforms. Belfast City Council is so proud to support this festival programme.

"Belfast TradFest not only makes traditional music and dance accessible to new audiences, it nurtures and inspires new and upcoming talent, attracts international visitors and it animates our spaces in a really joyous, authentic way. It’s the true embodiment of our status as a UNESCO City of Music. I wish everyone involved the very best of luck."