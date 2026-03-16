BELFAST is set to benefit from £850,514 in funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund for a major new project to help connect people with nature across the city.

The project, ‘Breaking Through Barriers to Connect People and Nature’, has been developed by Belfast City Council in partnership with Ulster Wildlife and is one of 19 projects across the UK funded through the Nature Towns and Cities programme.

The funding was awarded through a highly competitive UK-wide process, with 276 applications seeking more than £170 million. Belfast was one of only 37 projects shortlisted and one of three in the North of Ireland to receive support.

Nature Towns and Cities is a UK-wide initiative designed to ensure more people can enjoy the benefits of nature and green space close to home. Over the next 10 years, the programme aims to help five million more people access green, blue spaces, and enable one million more children to play in nature on their doorstep.

In Belfast, the project will help develop a shared vision for nature recovery across the city and surrounding areas and will also explore practical ways to bring more nature into everyday spaces, from greening streets and alleyways and creating pocket parks to planting wildflowers and improving existing parks and open spaces.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Paul Doherty, said: “This investment will help us build on the work already underway across the city to make Belfast greener, healthier, and more resilient.

“We know that access to nature is not equal across our communities. Through this project we want to work with residents to identify opportunities in their neighbourhoods, whether that’s greening streets and alleyways, creating small pocket parks, planting more trees and wildflowers, or improving local open spaces.

“By connecting people with nature where they live, we can deliver real benefits for biodiversity, climate resilience and community wellbeing.

"The initiative will build on existing council work to create a greener city, including research into environmental inequalities and initiatives such as the Bolder Vision for Belfast city centre, which promotes transforming “grey” urban areas into greener, more vibrant spaces.

"As part of the project, we are going to undertake mapping exercises to improve the data we have available to help us make better informed decisions. This will help us identify gaps, target investment, and plan future improvements more effectively."

Dr Paul Mullan, Northern Ireland Director at The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “We are so pleased to see Belfast joining Nature Towns and Cities as part of a coalition with the ambition for everyone to experience nature in their daily lives.

"We hope that communities currently lacking access to urban green space will engage with the project’s activities and events over the next three years as we invest in working together to create greener, healthier, and more resilient places.”

A dedicated Engagement Officer will work with residents, community groups and stakeholders across the city to explore ideas, identify barriers to accessing nature and develop solutions together. This process will also help build capacity and empower these groups through identifying the requirements for training and support to allow them to enact meaningful change.

Dawn Miskelly CEO Ulster Wildlife commented: “Working with stakeholders and communities will be at the core of making all this a success. We want to amplify the brilliant work already happening across Belfast’s communities. At Ulster Wildlife, we know that lasting nature recovery only happens when people feel empowered and involved, when their voices matter and their ideas shape the future. Winning hearts and minds will be key to moving nature from something nice to something necessary, both in communities and in our local governance systems.

"The Belfast Nature Towns and Cities project has the opportunity to create a blueprint for urban nature recovery across Northern Ireland and beyond, drawing together evidence, community engagement, funding and policy into a strategic, city-wide vision. A vision that builds on what is already strong, and connects Belfast to the Lagan Valley, the Belfast Hills and beyond, because nature doesn’t recognise administrative boundaries.”

Residents, community groups and organisations interested in getting involved can visit our Nature Towns and Cities page for more information at belfastcity.gov.uk/naturetownsandcities.