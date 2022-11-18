New tool library and community workshop opens in Belfast

A NEW tool library has opened in Belfast.

Opened this week by comedian Tim McGarry – who ‘sawed’ the ribbon using one of the Library’s 1,000 tools available to members for free – the workshop space at Vault Artist Studios in the former Rupert Stanley College in East Belfast, has been restored after many years to its original purpose of teaching woodwork.

Now it will be open to anyone who joins to work on their own practical projects, making it possible for more people to ‘do it themselves’. Kitted out with a number of heavy-duty tools and with a team of dedicated and skilled volunteers, participants will benefit from space and support to work on their own projects and make, fix, learn and do more for themselves.

ON THE TOOLS: Neal Campbell of Belfast Tool Library

Founded in 2019 by a group of committed volunteers, Belfast Tool Library aims to open up access to tools and making to more people in the city, using sharing to reduce cost and environmental impact.

Neal Campbell, co-founder and chair, said: “We’ve already completed more than 7,500 tool loans since we started – but we realised many people lacked a space to work on their projects. We hope by opening up the BTL Workshop, we can help more people realise their plans and dreams of making something with their own hands. We’ll also be able to offer classes and support from our friendly team, so participants can grow in confidence and skill.

And the Belfast Tool Library Workshop is officially…OPEN!! BTL members can now book in to use our workshop to work on their own projects, with Workshop Volunteers on hand to help! Big thanks to @Tim_Mc_Garry for sawing the ribbon for us!! 1/2 pic.twitter.com/8uPGB0idhq — Belfast Tool Library (@ToolLibBelfast) November 16, 2022

“With growing concern about the environmental impact of how we are living, and rising living costs, more and more people are interested in sharing resources, saving money and communities working together to tackle some of the big challenges we face. Belfast Tool Library is a practical, tangible way to do that and make our city more resilient.

“We are really grateful to the Dormant Accounts Fund NI, distributed by the National Lottery Community Fund, for supporting us to get this workshop open. This is a huge milestone for our young project.”

Membership of Belfast Tool Library is open to everyone over 18 and costs just £25 or less per year to access the workshop and the library’s collection of 1,000 tools for home improvements, gardening and more.

Before using the workshop, each participant has a thorough, supervised induction to ensure they feel safe and comfortable on each of the tools. A varied programme of practical classes will start later this month.