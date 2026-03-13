Belfast St Patrick’s Music Festival returns 13–17 March with five days of concerts, workshops, dance, pipe bands and a FREE Festival Village in the Cathedral Quarter, celebrating Belfast’s status as a UNESCO City of Music.

At the heart of the festival is a diverse, cross-cultural celebration of traditional arts in honour of St Patrick. Across five days, audiences can enjoy headline concerts, relaxed workshops, the uplifting sound of pipe bands, the fun and grace of set and céilí dancing, reflective pilgrimages, and a welcoming FREE St Patrick’s Day Festival Village in the Cathedral Quarter — inviting everyone into the city for an inspiring mix of indoor and outdoor events.

A stellar line-up confirmed includes Dougie MacLean (the legendary voice behind Caledonia), Tyrone fiddle wizards The Bow Brothers, RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Singer of the Year Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh’s acclaimed new band, the legendary Andy Irvine (Planxty), Manchester flute legend Michael McGoldrick with the Music Generation Cavan Monaghan Cross Border Folk Orchestra, Brian Finnegan’s Hunger of the Skin band with special guests Heidi Talbot & Toby Shaer, Belfast harper Ursula Burns, pipe bands, experimental Scottish smallpiper Brìghde Chaimbeul, celebrated harper and composer Michael Rooney, Conamara sean-nós dancer Becky Ní Éallaithe, uilleann piper Mick O’Brien, The Olllam’s Sean O’Meara, solo Highland piping competitions, family sessions, a trad picnic, and lots more.

Artistic Director Dónal O’Connor says: “This festival is rooted in the belief that tradition is not something distant or fixed, but something living — carried through music, song, dance, language and community.”

He adds: “Across the weekend, we invite people from every background and tradition to come together and experience the power of culture to connect us, to lift us, and to remind us of who we are.”

St Patrick’s story is deeply connected to Belfast and it is believed that he crossed the ford at the Farset River around 455 AD and made his way through what is now the Cathedral Quarter to establish the “Church of St Patrick of the White Ford”, later known as Shankill (Irish: Seanchill, meaning ‘Old Church’).”

One of the most anticipated moments of the festival is the return of Dougie MacLean, bringing Caledonia back to where the song’s journey began in 1977.

“Caledonia has travelled far and wide over the years, but Belfast has always felt like part of its story,” says Dougie MacLean. “To return with this festival, and to share the stage with Ursula Burns in a city that holds such a special connection to the song, feels genuinely meaningful.”

O’Connor said the pairing of MacLean and Burns offers a rare full-circle moment:

“Dougie will be joined by Belfast harper Ursula Burns, granddaughter of the family in whose home the song was first performed in public — a rare and beautiful full-circle celebration of music, memory and place.”

Highlights include:



• Saturday 14 March – Dougie MacLean / Ursula Burns in concert (Mandela Hall)



• Saturday 14 March – A major double bill: Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh Band / Andy Irvine (Mandela Hall)



• Sunday 15 March – Brian Finnegan’s Hunger of the Skin with special guests Heidi Talbot & Toby Shaer (Empire Music Hall)



• Sunday 15 March – Pipe Band Extravaganza at City Hall, featuring Campbell College Pipe Band, Clonoe Independent Pipe Band & Major Sinclair Pipe Band



• Sunday 15 March – Sets Céilí Concert in the Empire Music Hall with All-Ireland Champions The Beartla Ó Flatharta Céilí Band & Ronán Eastwood



• Monday 16 March – CD/EP Launch: Moya Sweeney & Archie Churchill-Moss – ‘From The Aa’ (Oh Yeah Music Centre)



• Monday 16 March – Trad Picnic with Cleamairí Feirste / Belfast Wren Boys, Kids Céilí with Eimear Magee & Bodhrán Circle



• Monday 16 March – Michael McGoldrick Trio & Music Generation Cross Border Folk Orchestra (Ulster Hall)



• Tuesday 17 March (St Patrick’s Day) – St Patrick’s Night Concert: The Bow Brothers / Aoife Scott Band (The MAC)

• Saturday 14 – Tuesday 17 March – A packed participation programme of workshops (The MAC), plus Highland piping competitions, set and céilí dancing, sessions, and two pilgrimage walks with Kiran Young Wimberly & Jim Deeds



There will also be a St Patrick’s Day Festival Village at Cathedral Gardens and Saint Anne’s Square plus workshops, taster sessions and more. Look out for information coming soon when Belfast City Council announces the full line-up of activities.



Tickets & information:

www.belfasttradfest.com

https://www.belfasttraditionalmusic.com/st-patricks-music-festival