Liam Gallagher Tribute show is smashing it every night in Benidorms premier venues plus you get the fantastic Maria G support show...  

Europe's Number One Liam Gallagher Tribute Show !!

A truly international artiste and support show that is going from strength to strength !

Massively in demand across the Costa's and likewise Europe but particulary in the UK where OASIS is still the number one crowd pleaser even after splitting up !

Our main man has decades of experience and his uncanny ability to replicate the vibe that Liam Gallagher gives out has to be seen to be appreciated.

We did a mini tour in Lancashire and Yorkshire Dec 2023 and it sold out very quickly so this time we are going massive with interactive screens and quality venues !

The show is being requested all over the UK and Maria G as support is proving to be a great combination and there may even be a 3rd act yet to be comfirmed so buy early and dont miss out ! 

The new website will be live soon so check out the dates at www.liamgallaghertributeshowbenidorm.com ...

AS YOU WERE 

https://www.skiddle.com/ whats-on/Belfast/Oh-Yeah-Music-Centre/  

Oh Yeah Music Centre Belfast  

15-21 Gordon Street,  Belfast, BT1 2LG

Use this QR Code to purchase tickets:

