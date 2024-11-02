Bensons for beds re-opens in Belfast following Carpetright deal

UK bed specialist Bensons for Beds has opened a new store in Belfast, following a four year hiatus from the city, as part of a staggering raft of 15 new store openings in just three weeks across the UK. The bed and mattress retailer has reopened the former Carpetright location which is situated in Shane Retail Park, following Carpetright’s closure in the summer with two further stores planned to open before Christmas in Derry and Bangor.

Nick Collard, CEO of Bensons says; “The scale of openings we have managed to take on in the last few weeks is unprecedented by us as a business and is a huge feat for any retail business, particularly in the current economic climate.”

Louise Lowry, Regional Manger for the new store said: “We are really excited about re-opening in Belfast, and expanding the Bensons brand further in the UK. Bensons stands for great quality bed furniture for a lower price, as well as offering expert advice, all trying to help our customers to get a great night’s sleep. We look forward to meeting more customers through the doors of the store soon.”

The announcement comes as Bensons reveals that its latest data shows the brand is continuing to gain significant market share across its core bedroom categories, building on gains made in the last two years. These advances follow significant investment made in its sleep advisor training in-store, continued offering of value for money, new product launches and investments in its digital capabilities.