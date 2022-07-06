A night of winners at Best of The West

THE seventh annual Best of The West Awards took place on Friday in the newly reopened St Comgall’s School building, hosted by BBC weatherman Barra Best.



The event which celebrates the local businesses and individuals who have gone above and beyond was a great success with 72 nominees across 24 categories.



Belfast Lord Mayor, Cllr Tina Black opened the ceremony and told attendees of how she was delighted to be back in the building where she had previously done work experience when it was operating as a school.

When it came to the awards, our Premier Partner Translink presented three categories with Stacked Gourmet Sandwich Bar winning Best Newcomer on the Translink Route, Colin Glen winning the Best Visitor Attraction on the Translink Route and Kevin Wallace winning Best Translink Team Member.



Also onboard this year was Belfast International Airport who sponsored four awards. The award for Best Coffee Shop/Deli went to Glen Road-based Seven. The Best Dentist award went to Gransha Dental. The Best Solicitor Award went to Flynn and McGettrick and the Best Pharmacy award went to Cooper’s.



Kennedy Way-based packaging manufacturer, Huhtamaki also sponsored four awards with the award for Best Restaurant going to Urban Fire, Best Household Retailer going to Direct Furniture, Best Butcher going to McAuley’s and Best Florist going to Glen Florist.

Suicide prevention charity PIPs sponsored three awards with the award for Best Gym going to Lifestyle and Performance, Best Care Worker going to Patricia Brown and Best Ice Cream going to Fitzy’s Treat Bar.



The award for Best Takeaway was sponsored by Connected Health with Nicky’s Bistro taking home the gong alongside the PD who took home the Best Bar/Club award, LL Beauty won the Best Beauty Salon and the Best Bakery award went to Smyth’s.



The SAG Credit Union Best Taxi Firm award went to Ace Taxis. The Credit Union also sponsored the Best Hair Salon award which went to the Hair Lounge and the Best Day Care Award went to Glen Parent Day Care.

Specsavers at the Park Centre sponsored the Best Convenience Store Award which went to Green’s, alongside the Best Barbershop which was awarded in abstinencia to Cut N Edge and the last award for Best Dog Groomer went to Little Paws.



Speaking after the award, Nicola McAuley from Nicky’s Bistro said that she is absolutely delighted to have won.



“I am still in shock, if I am honest. I didn’t think we had a chance because I didn’t think we were that well known,” she said.



“All of our customers who have come in since have been asking to see the crystal. It has been fantastic.



“I am from Andersonstown, grew up there all my life and I have seen Best of The West develop. I have always wanted to be in it and when we opened this place and were shortlisted, it was absolutely amazing.”



Everyone at the Andersonstown News and belfastmedia.com would like to wish all of the nominees and winners a mighty big congratulations!