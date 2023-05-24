Make a splash with GLL for the Best of the West awards

GLL MAKES IT BETTER: Better staff member James Fryers, Conor McParland, Andersonstown News, with Julie Bolton, General Manager Andersonstown Leisure Centre, and Sarah Owens, Better Regional Marketing Manager

WITH voting underway for Best of the West 2023, Better are urging people to make a splash and vote for their favourites in this year's awards.

This year the awards will be celebrating the very best that West Belfast has to offer across numerous categories based on your nomination and your votes.

The 2023 ‘Best of the West’ ceremony will be hosted at the Balmoral Hotel in Belfast on June 9th for the eighth edition of the prestigious awards.

GLL, a social enterprise, are responsible for operating 15 leisure centres across the city under the ‘Better’ brand including the £15m redevelopment of Brook Leisure Centre in Twinbrook, Whiterock Leisure Centre, Falls Leisure Centre and the fabulous state-of-the-art Andersonstown Leisure Centre which reopened in 2020 following a £25m investment.

The centres offer a state-of-the-art facilities and activities for all ages – from the world class water slides and surf simulator at Andersonstown to Air Venture, an indoor inflatable part at Brook.

For those who prefer to keep active in the gym, each centre boasts the latest fitness equipment from cardio and resistance machines to strength and conditioning areas complete with free weights.

Sarah Owens, Regional Marketing Manager for GLL, said they were delighted to be involved in Best of the West once again as business partners.

"We are delighted to be involved in Best of the West once again this year," she explained.

"West Belfast is a vibrant part of the city. We have a number of leisure centres in West Belfast, all employing many young people.

"We are proud to operate Andersonstown Leisure Centre, Brook Leisure Centre in the Colin area, Whiterock Leisure Centre and Falls Leisure Centre and and we are delighted to see member numbers and usage in our centres at an all times high.

"We want to celebrate everything that is good about West Belfast.

“There are so many people and businesses that deserve recognition for helping make West Belfast such a resilient and thriving community.

"I would encourage people to get voting and I cannot wait to results night."

You can vote for your favourite across the categories online here.