Blackboard Awards hear teachers, pupils worse-off than peers in these islands

AWARDEES: With sponsor Aidan Flynn of Flynn & Sons are Fiona McKinley of Hazelwood Integrated College, Maria Collins of St Oliver Plunkett Primary School., Sean Kavanagh of St Bernard's Primary School and Siobhan Loughran of Wellington College

The annual Blackboard Awards gala has been told teachers here are paid less than their counterparts across these islands.

And to make matters worse the investment per pupil in the North also lags behind the expenditure in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England.

Professor Daniel Muijs spelt out the stark reality of educational budgets in an address to teachers from all sectors at the awards ceremony in Riddel Hall, Queen's University Belfast, on Friday past.

And he said the key element negating the impact of underfunding was the excellence of our teaching staff.

HEAD HONOURED: Prof Daniel Muijs of QUB presenting the Principal of the Year Award to Jenny Lendrum of Methodist College

"Both as a former teacher myself and through the vital work of this university, I know the transformative power education can have on children and the profound impact a great teacher can have on a child's life," said Prof Muijs.

"Since moving here, I have been impressed by the quality of teachers and leaders in schools in Belfast and beyond," added the Belgium native. "International studies show that NI performs as well or better than England, Wales, Scotland or (Republic of) Ireland. This is actually quite surprising as funding per pupil is significantly lower than in those comparator countries, our curriculum is average, our society suffers from high levels of poverty and disadvantage, not to mention intergenerational trauma, and educational policymaking can be hard when half the time there isn't a government to make policy in the first place. So why do we do so well? All the data I have looked at shows one clear answer: It is the quality of our teachers and leaders."

MOLADH MÓR: Seán Mac Corraidh of St Mary's University College presents the award for teacher in an Irish Medium School who made the greatest community impact to Coláiste Feirste teacher Ciarán Ó Dochartaigh

Prof Muijs, Head of the School of Social Sciences, Educational and Social Work, renewed calls by Queen's for additional funding by the Executive in education. "While we do, of course, welcome the return of the Executive and having ministers to oversee the Education and Higher Education portfolios, we recognise that there are still many unanswered questions and uncertainty for schools not only across Belfast but right across Northern Ireland/the North of Ireland. The biggest issue we face, of course, is funding. We haver made it clear, in no uncertain terms, that it is crucial that the Executive makes a meaningful investment in children and young people and their education now, today, to reap the long-term benefits in future. We simply cannot afford not to."

28 teachers were recognised at the Blackboard Awards for their standout commitment to excellence in education. You can see a full list of the 2024 honourees and view photos from the gala presentation evening in our supplement this week.

Sponsors of the 2024 Blackboard Awards were led by Queen's University Belfast and included H&J Martin builders, Flynn construction, George Best Belfast City Airport, Newington Housing Association and St Mary's University College.