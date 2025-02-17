Blackboard education award a 'fitting Mary Ann McCracken legacy'

LEGACY: Conor McParland from Belfast Media in Clifton House with Norma Sinte, Chair of the Mary Ann McCracken Foundation

A SPECIAL 'Educational Award' in this year's Blackboard Awards has been named in honour of the celebrated slavery abolitionist, social reformer and activist, Mary Ann McCracken.

The 13th annual Blackboard Awards will take place at the Europa Hotel on Friday, February 21, bringing together top educators, industry leaders and politicians to salute the teaching profession.

This year's awards will be addressed by guests of honour Education Minister Paul Givan and Belfast Lord Mayor Micky Murray.

Around 40 teachers will be recognised on the night with the presentation of an engraved crystal plaque – but there will also be 'Premier Awards' – among them the Mary Ann McCracken Educational Award.

Born in Belfast in July 1770, Mary Ann championed the city's poor and carried on a lifetime battle for the rights of the city's disadvantaged and downtrodden.

Her radical, humanitarian zeal and strength of character were legendary, and her contribution to Belfast life is still felt and celebrated today. This award is just the latest example of the city of her birth repaying the debt of gratitude it owes her.

The Mary Ann McCracken Foundation was formed in January 2021 by the Belfast Charitable Society to celebrate and recognise the life and legacy of Mary Ann. Through its work, the Foundation aims to raise awareness of Mary Ann and her achievements, and also support initiatives that would be close to her heart if she were alive today. These include promoting education, preventing or alleviating poverty and advancing human rights and promotion of equality – particularly for women.

Foundation Chair Norma Sinte said: "The Mary Ann McCracken Foundation is delighted to have a new award added to the prestigious list of recognition of achievements within the Blackboard Awards.

"The Educational Award created in Mary Ann McCracken's name is extremely fitting of the legacy she leaves behind.

"Mary Ann fought tirelessly for the poor, impoverished and enslaved and strongly believed in the power of education in breaking the cycles of poverty.

"She spearheaded the programme of education at the Poor House, particularly for women and children. She kept a keen eye on the progress of the children and was ever watchful to identify future leaders and teachers from within the classrooms.

"She is one of Belfast's most important citizens, and we are delighted that her name and legacy within the field of education will continue to live on in these special awards."