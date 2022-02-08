West Belfast recycling centre to close for five weeks

BLACKSTAFF Way Recycling Centre is set to close for five weeks from Monday 14 February to allow for essential health and safety work to take place.



The centre, located off Kennedy Way has seen usage grow since residents were banned from using the Lisburn City Council facility at the Cutts.



In an email to councillors which has been seen by the Andersonstown News, council staff said that the temporary closure will facilitate urgent and essential repair works to the concrete surface of the service bay.



“These repairs are health and safety related and part of a programme which has seen similar repairs at all of our other recycling centres over the last two years,” they said.



“The joints and surrounding concrete have degraded over recent years and are in need of repair to prevent jolting and vibration in the mobile compactor cab, reducing the potential for injury to staff. Closure is also required to prevent any potential health and safety related risks for site visitors (dust, noise) while construction work is taking place.”



The email informed councillors that staff will be redeployed to other sites and some staff will be taking their annual leave.

The nearest alternative recycling centres and civic amenity sites are located at:

Park Road Recycling Centre, 6 Park Road, BT7 2FX

Springfield Civic Amenity site, 1 Springfield Avenue, BT12 7BA

Alexandra Recycling Centre, 180 Alexandra Park Avenue, BT15 3GJ

Palmerston Recycling Centre, 2 – 4 Palmerston Road, Belfast BT4 1QA

Agnes Street Civic Amenity site, 2 Huss Row, BT13 1EE

Cregagh Civic Amenity site, 368 Cregagh Road, Belfast, BT6 9EY

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “Blackstaff Way Recycling Centre will close temporarily from Monday 14 February to allow for essential maintenance repairs.

"These repairs are health & safety related and are estimated to take 5 weeks to complete. The work is part of a programme which has seen similar repairs at all of our other recycling centres over the last two years.

"Residents are encouraged to use alternative sites during this time. More information about our recycling centres and civic amenity sites can be found on our website.”