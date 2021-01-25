Blessed Trinity College lift top Catholic schools’ accolade

BLESSED Trinity College are delighted to have been awarded the Spirit of Catholic Education Award 2021, HIGH COMMENDATION. The yearly award event is organised by the Down and Connor Diocese Catholic Schools’ Support Service.

Upon review of the evidence submitted by the school, the panel stated in their congratulatory letter to the Principal, that they were ‘most impressed by the examples of “best practices” at Blessed Trinity in relation to the vibrant and challenging learning experiences of students across the curriculum.

In particular, the panel identified that Blessed Trinity had received this award ‘because of its highly commendable work on Learning and Teaching’. The panel further commented that “The evidence presented by the College in relation to the impact which this has had on everyday school life was striking.” Student Voice is clearly at the forefront of the school’s priorities, with students being explicit about their excellent teachers who are both caring and supportive, in terms of their wellbeing and academic progress.

TOP MARKS: Blessed Trinity

Principal Jim McKeever has said: “We are delighted with this award which stands as a real testament to the dedication and commitment of the whole Blessed Trinity community, to the high quality education and all round development, that we offer here to our young people.”