NI Water has donated a waterbutt to Naomh Gall CLG on the Falls Road as part of the GAA Green Clubs programme for use in their allotment gardens.

Waterbutts are a great way of collecting rainwater, which can then be used to water plants encouraging members to save water and look after the natural environment.



As we all know Ireland gets plenty of rain; however, this rainwater has to be cleaned at NI Water treatment works before it goes into our taps. Using a Waterbutt is a more efficient way to capture and use rain water and by doing so will help ensure there's enough water for everyone in the future.