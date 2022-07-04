Best of the West: Fancy Fayre will brighten your day with flowers

Fancy Fayre Florist

Fancy Fayre Florist, established in 1970s, is a local family business in the heart of West Belfast.



"We are a long established business with a team of qualified florists creating beautiful stylish floral designs for every occasion – birthdays, births, weddings, anniversary, sympathy, or just because.



“Whatever the occasion our team of experienced florists will aim to assist you to always ensure customer satisfaction.



“We can guarantee quality fresh flowers delivered by hand with your personal message locally, nationally, and internationally via the Interflora network.



“We pride ourselves in catering for every taste, whether it be traditional, trendy, or tasteful, just call us and we will deliver your choice."



Fancy Fayre Florist’s excellent reputation is their greatest advert.



Fancy Fayre can complement your fresh flowers with the following gifts: Fine chocolates, soft toys, balloons, Belleek, Islandcraft, or Duiske Irish glassware. They also offer a big range of greeting cards.

