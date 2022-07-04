Best of the West: Personalised service at Flynn & McGettrick solicitors

Flynn & McGettrick solicitors were established in 1979 and are led by directors Brendan Blaney and Anne Caldwell. The firm has two offices based at Clarence Street in Belfast city centre and on the Falls Road in West Belfast.



The firm are highly regarded for their contribution to the legal community. The ethos of the firm is to provide professional and friendly advice to a variety of clients over a broad spectrum of legal issues including criminal law, family law, legal aid and wills and probate and personal injury.



The solicitors pride themselves in the personalised service they provide to each client throughout their engagement with them.



Flynn & McGettrick offer a professional and efficient service. Their appointment is flexible to accommodate clients’ needs and they realise that no two cases are the same.