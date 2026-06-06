BOURKE Sports is the new official kit partner of the Antrim Ladies senior footballers ahead of their 2026 All-Ireland campaign.

Bourke Sports said it is the perfect time to show real support for the ladies game, given the counties' success in recent times.

"Antrim is a county with deep roots, strong clubs, and a team identity that continues to grow in stature. In recent seasons, Antrim LGFA have given supporters real evidence of progress by earning back-to-back promotion up to Division 2.

"Across the wider county, Antrim club football also delivered a major marker when St Ergnat’s Moneyglass won the 2025 AIB Ulster Senior Club title.

Bourke Sports will be the main sponsors of Antrim LGFA for 2026

"That is the momentum behind this launch – a county moving forward, with ambition that is being matched on the pitch. Giants in DNA ties back to the county’s rich heritage, pride of place, whilst telling younger players coming through that county football is tied to where they come from, not separate from it."

A jersey designed with the Causeway at heart

The design behind the new jersey depict one of Antrim's most famous landmarks and attractions, The Giant's Causeway.

"The Giant’s Causeway doesn’t just form as the backdrop for this launch; it happens to be one of the county’s most iconic natural landmarks.

"The design of the new Antrim LGFA jersey carries the DNA of the famous rock formations and turns them into something wearable: a visual expression of place, resilience and character.

"When a county team pulls on a jersey shaped by its own landscape, the result feels more authentic than a generic design ever could. For Antrim people, that matters."

Bourke Sports adds: "Antrim LGFA is not standing still. The county has an active club structure stretching across the county. A county jersey does not just represent the landscape of the county but reflects the wider network of players, volunteers, families and supporters who shape the game across Antrim.

"Behind the scenes, Bourke Sports is proud to support that identity as Antrim LGFA’s official kit partner.

"Bourke Sports already has a real footprint in the county through its Belfast store on Kennedy Way in Co Antrim, and the brand’s wider teamwear platform already includes Antrim LGFA among its club and county partners.

"That local presence matters because it means the partnership is not being built from a distance. It is rooted in the same communities the jersey is designed to represent.

"Shaped by the land, built for the county. From the coastline and the stone formation, to the pitch.

"This is not just another Antrim kit. This is what Antrim stands for. For every girl who follows, for every player who came before. This is Antrim LGFA."